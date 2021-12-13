LYNDON — Plans to redevelop the former home of the Lyndon Highway Department are inching forward.
The town will take bids to remove asbestos from buildings on site, a garage and a salt shed, which would allow them to be taken down.
Meanwhile the site will undergo a Phase II Supplemental environmental assessment to test the soil and groundwater for contamination.
Once the structures are removed and the environmental issues are addressed, the 2.21-acre property can be redeveloped.
Planning Director Nicole Gratton said there was no time frame for that work to be completed.
“There’s not a deadline but the sooner we can get the asbestos taken care of, the sooner we can start to dismantle these buildings,” Gratton said.
Efforts to redevelop the site were halted by the pandemic.
They resumed this year, thanks to two key developments.
Delays with the environmental issues (asbestos removal, soil and groundwater testing) were cleared up, allowing that work to proceed.
Meanwhile, the town began enforcement of its Nuisance Structures-Dangerous Buildings Ordinance, which regulates blighted properties.
The old town garage and salt shed are eyesores, and Lyndon officials agreed the town should be held to the same standard as private property owners.
“We’ve seen from the town that they want other dilapidated buildings in town taken down. So if we’re holding residents to that line, the town wants to show that we can also be held to that line,” Gratton said.
For now, most of the work has occurred behind closed doors. But on Monday there were visible signs of progress.
Gratton toured the Route 114 site with representatives of Modern Environmental Contracting LLP of Newport, one of three companies to provide cost estimates for the asbestos removal.
She was also joined by Joe Buzzi, owner of the former Lynburke Motel, for advice on recycling building materials.
Buzzi, who tore down the motel as part of the “nuisance structure” ordinance enforcement, salvaged and repurposed most of the building materials.
Gratton said recycling the materials was the responsible and ethical thing to do.
“If we just have a big demo crew come in here, knock it all down and take it up to Coventry, then it’s just going to sit in the landfill for the next 800 millennia. Or we can do something similar to what we saw Joe Buzzi do down at the motel, where he was able to re-purpose rafters, tin roofing, garage doors. These are things that can continue to have a life, and it also lightens the total project for demolition when we get to that point,” Gratton said.
The future of the property is unclear.
Prior to COVID-19, the town put together conceptual plans in 2018 to turn the site into a riverfront park on the Passumpsic River.
That idea has not been acted upon.
“That is a concept design. Concept design means that no one has actually set foot on [the property] to make that plan. They just looked at a picture. So if we wanted to move that project forward, we would need to have a more thorough site plan developed,” Gratton said.
