Eight Illegal Immigrants Caught By U.S. Border Patrol In Essex County

BURLINGTON — Eight illegal immigrants from Mexico — including one that has been caught unlawfully inside the United States at least five times — have been nabbed by the U.S. Border Patrol in Essex County, federal court records show.
Josie De Los Santos Maza-Perez, 53, appeared briefly for his initial hearing in U.S. District Court in Burlington on Thursday afternoon. Federal Magistrate Judge Kevin J. Doyle approved a request by the prosecution for him to be detained pending further proceedings.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael P. Drescher said in court papers that Mara-Perez indicated he was planning to pay $4,000 to those helping him sneak into the United States, and he was headed to New York. Drescher said that was evidence that he had the financial means to abscond within the U.S.
Maza-Perez is facing a charge of being an illegal immigrant that had been previously removed from the United States and found inside the country again without the prior approval of the Secretary of Homeland Security.
Doyle set a probable cause hearing for July 20, but Maza-Perez will lose it if a federal grand jury indicts him in the interim.
Maza-Perez was among five men and three women found by U.S. Border Patrol Agents in a black 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe in Canaan at about 2:30 a.m. Monday, records show.
A spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office said there was no comment on whether the other seven were released or if they are facing removal hearings.
Nobody answered the phone at the U.S. Border Patrol headquarters in Swanton on Thursday.
U.S. Border Patrol Agent Salvatore D. Levatino, who is assigned to the intelligence division at the Beecher Falls Station, said investigators received a tip that possibly six people on foot had crossed the U.S.-Canada border about 12:30 a.m. Monday.
Two hours later, a Border Patrol Agent spotted a Vermont-registered Chevy Tahoe on Canaan Hill Road with one person visible. Minutes later, it turned around and was headed toward Vermont 102 with two people visible, Levatino said in a court affidavit. The Tahoe was riding low and appeared to be overloaded, Levatino wrote.
Officials said the Border Patrol signaled for the SUV to pull over, and the woman behind the wheel complied. All eight Mexicans admitted they were in the country illegally, Levatino wrote. Levatino reported that they carried backpacks, and at least two were sitting on the floor without seatbelts in the overloaded vehicle.
All were brought back to the Border Patrol Station at Beecher Falls, where they were interviewed. Records show that investigations, including fingerprints, showed Maza-Perez had been removed from the United States at least four other times. Records show that he had voluntary returns on April 12, 2011, and March 28, 2013.
Less than three months later, he was caught again in the country and was ordered removed by Immigration officials on June 13, 2013, at Calexico, Calif. He was caught again and ordered removed on Nov. 10, 2017, at San Luis, Ariz., records show.
Further investigation showed he never applied for or received consent from the Secretary of Homeland Security to apply for admission into the U.S., Levatino said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.