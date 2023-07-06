Eight Illegal Immigrants Caught By U.S. Border Patrol In Essex County

BURLINGTON — Eight illegal immigrants from Mexico — including one that has been caught unlawfully inside the United States at least five times — have been nabbed by the U.S. Border Patrol in Essex County, federal court records show.

Josie De Los Santos Maza-Perez, 53, appeared briefly for his initial hearing in U.S. District Court in Burlington on Thursday afternoon. Federal Magistrate Judge Kevin J. Doyle approved a request by the prosecution for him to be detained pending further proceedings.

