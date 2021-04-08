Eight Vermont Courthouses Ready for Jury Trials, Remote Civil Trials Possible

ST. JOHNSBURY — After a year of COVID-19 cancellations the Caledonia County Courthouse is ready to resume jury trials.
The Vermont Judiciary has announced that eight of its courthouses, including St. Johnsbury, are now ready for jury trials which were suspended indefinitely by emergency order at the start of the pandemic in March of 2020.
Courthouses in Woodstock, Hyde Park, Chelsea, Burlington Rutland, Barre and Brattleboro are also ready for jury trials, said court officials.
Court administrators say the announcement comes after a year of work to construct protective barriers in courtrooms, test and improve air circulation and filtration, and develop a process to allow for social distancing and the general safety of trial participants.
“I’m extremely proud of the collaboration through which our judges, court staff and facilities staff along with Buildings and General Services for state buildings and the Assistant Judges for county buildings have made this possible,” said Vermont Supreme Court Justice Harold Eaton, who helped coordinate the court’s COVID-19 response. “These colleagues knew how important it is to give Vermonters safe access to justice, even in a pandemic.”
The Judiciary also announced progress on conducting some civil jury trials remotely. As of Wednesday, there were still no trials scheduled yet for the St. Johnsbury courthouse.
