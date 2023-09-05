Ejected From Drug Court, Woman Charged With Stealing From Local Employer

A local woman will serve a term in prison following her expulsion from Grafton County Drug Court after testing positive for multiple drugs, seeking “clean urine” to pass drug tests, and stealing from a local employer.
On Thursday at Grafton Superior Court, Giavanna Polito, 32, of Littleton, was sentenced to 2 to 4 years in New Hampshire State Prison on four felony counts of possessing methamphetamine in Franconia in July 2019 and in Littleton in October 2019
The prison sentence of 2 to 4 years was imposed in 2021 but suspended on the condition of five years of good behavior and completion of all required treatment programs.
On Aug. 24, Grafton County Attorney Marcie Hornick filed a motion asking the court to impose the suspended sentence on the grounds that Polito did not comply with the requirements of the Grafton County Drug Treatment Court Sentencing Program.
Among the sanctions were a positive test for meth three months after drug court enrollment and other positive tests in 2021, 2022 and 2023 for meth and once each for cocaine and heroin, as well as not being truthful, being out past curfew, and disseminating a message in which she sought “clean urine” for tests, wrote Hornick.
“Law enforcement [in July] was called due to her driving her car under the influence and crashing it into a dumpster at her apartment building,” wrote Hornick. “She further admitted that she had ingested tequila and beer and was reported to have requested another participant’s ‘clean urine.’”
On Thursday, Polito also pleaded guilty to a Class B felony count of theft for a prison sentence of 1 to 4 years, all of which is suspended for five years on condition of good behavior and payment of $1,2131.12 in restitution to Porfido’s Market.
According to the theft charge, Polito, between Feb. 24 and April 7, 2023, engaged in a scheme to twice deposit four payroll checks from DCI Furniture Inc. in Lisbon, in amounts of $355.44, $216.56, $269.32, and $389.80.
