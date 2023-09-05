Ejected From Drug Court, Woman Charged With Stealing From Local Employer

Giavanna Polito. (Contributed photo)

A local woman will serve a term in prison following her expulsion from Grafton County Drug Court after testing positive for multiple drugs, seeking “clean urine” to pass drug tests, and stealing from a local employer.

On Thursday at Grafton Superior Court, Giavanna Polito, 32, of Littleton, was sentenced to 2 to 4 years in New Hampshire State Prison on four felony counts of possessing methamphetamine in Franconia in July 2019 and in Littleton in October 2019

