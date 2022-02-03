Elaine Collins Chosen As New NCSU Superintendent

NEWPORT — Elaine Collins was announced Wednesday as the new superintendent for the SU, succeeding longtime superintendent John Castle.
Collins will assume the duties on July 1 of this year, when Castle’s tenure draws to a close.
“A Northeast Kingdom native, Elaine has been working in the Vermont educational field, in a variety of roles, for 32 years,” NCSU Board Chair Steve Mason said in announcing Collins. “She started out in various support staff roles, then moved into teaching before transitioning into educational leadership through consulting work and then as a school principal, which she has done for the past 12 years. Elaine is currently the principal at Newport City Elementary School.”
On Thursday, Collins, in an email to the newspaper wrote, “I am so appreciative of the support and confidence that the NCSU community has extended to me in hiring me for this position. John Castle has done an exceptional job of leading our district through unprecedented times, yet our work in dealing with COVID and its aftermath will continue to be one of our biggest challenges.”
She said, “I look forward to working with everyone… and I am thankful for the opportunity.”
Collins is now in her 11th year as an elementary school principal, having served earlier as the principal of Brownington Central School and at present at the Newport City Elementary School.
An Irasburg resident, Collins has been married for 31 years, has six children, and six grandchildren. She and her husband have also served as foster parents for 53 children between 1992 and 2005. She holds K-6 Elementary Teaching License, Level II, a PreK-12 Administrator’s License, Level II, and has a pending PreK-12 Superintendent’s License, Level I.
Collins holds a Master’s Degree in Education (Curriculum and Instruction) from Lyndon State College and a Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education and Psychology from Johnson State College. She is a 1986 graduate of Lake Region High School.
John Castle, who has been the NCSU superintendent for eight years, said of Collins’s appointment, “I am so pleased that Elaine will become the next superintendent for NCSU. She has all the right qualities to succeed in this role—exceptional interpersonal skills, incredible work ethic, understanding of best practices, and most importantly, a commitment to the welfare and development of students. Elaine will provide strong leadership in her service to NCSU.”
