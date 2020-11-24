A Burke man has been accused of beating a woman after she declined to have sex with him.

James Shufelt Sr, 74, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia County Superior Court Monday to felony 2nd degree aggravated domestic assault — prior conviction, and misdemeanor charges of interference with access to emergency services and resisting arrest and was released on conditions by Judge Michael J. Harris.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments