Elderly Hiker Carried Down Imp Trail
Buy Now

Members of the Pemigewassett Valley and Androscoggin Valley search and rescue teams help carry an injured hiker to the cog railway for transporation down Mt. Washington in June, 2019. (File Photo Courtesy Of Samantha Presby)

GREEN’S GRANT, N.H. — A New Hampshire man suffered a leg injury after slipping and falling while hiking on Thursday on the Imp Trail.

At approximately noon, Jonathan Burroughs, 73, of Glen, was coming down the Imp Trail after trying to complete a short day hike with his dog when he slipped on a muddy section of the trail and injured his leg. His injury was severe enough, rescuers said, that he was not able to continue on his own and called 911 for assistance. This initiated a response from New Hampshire Fish and Game and search-and-rescue volunteers.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments