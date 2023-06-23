Elderly Hiker Carried Down Imp Trail

Members of the Pemigewassett Valley and Androscoggin Valley search and rescue teams help carry an injured hiker to the cog railway for transporation down Mt. Washington in June, 2019. (File Photo Courtesy Of Samantha Presby)
GREEN’S GRANT, N.H. — A New Hampshire man suffered a leg injury after slipping and falling while hiking on Thursday on the Imp Trail.
At approximately noon, Jonathan Burroughs, 73, of Glen, was coming down the Imp Trail after trying to complete a short day hike with his dog when he slipped on a muddy section of the trail and injured his leg. His injury was severe enough, rescuers said, that he was not able to continue on his own and called 911 for assistance. This initiated a response from New Hampshire Fish and Game and search-and-rescue volunteers.
Volunteers from Androscoggin Valley Search and Rescue Team, Lakes Region Search and Rescue Team, Appalachian Mountain Club, and AmeriCorps responded to the call and carried up a litter and medical supplies to assist in the carry out of Burroughs.
Rescue personnel reached Burroughs on the trail approximately 2.2 miles up from Camp Dodge cutoff trail at approximately 3:10 p.m. Burroughs was treated and packaged into the litter and carried down the trail to an awaiting ambulance.
More than 25 volunteers and Conservation Officers carried Burroughs down the mountain in rotating teams of six. The rescue crew arrived at Camp Dodge with Burroughs at approximately 6 p.m. He was treated and relayed to Memorial Hospital in Conway for further treatment.
