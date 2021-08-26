BARTON — An elderly motorcyclist came away with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after a Thursday accident on Rt. 58 in Barton.
A Vermont State Police trooper, along with Orleans Ambulance, Newport Ambulance and Orleans Fire responded to the scene at the Center Rd. S curves. Upon arrival, the operator, Benjamin Tilden, 79, of Fairlee was found in the roadway suffering from serious injury. He was treated at the scene and transported to North Country Hospital for injuries “which do not appear life-threatening at this time,” according to the police report.
Investigation indicated Tilden was traveling east when, approaching a series of sharp curves, he left his lane of travel and struck a guard rail on the north side of the roadway, subsequently being ejected from the motorcycle and impacting the guard rail and the pavement. Speed did not appear to be a factor, police said.
The circumstances surrounding this incident are still under investigation. Also assisting in this incident were Dartmouth Hitchcock Advanced Rapid Transport (DHART) and Wright’s Towing.
