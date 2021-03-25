A Pearl Street resident was sitting on her living room sofa in the middle of the afternoon when she suddenly had to stop a burglar from coming in through her bathroom window.
That’s according to St. Johnsbury Police who later cited Alex Brown, 32, of St. Johnsbury, in connection with the incident.
Brown pleaded not guilty Wednesday in Caledonia Superior Court to felony attempted burglary into an occupied dwelling and a misdemeanor charge of unlawful mischief and was released by Judge Michael J. Harris on conditions and a $10,000 unsecured appearance bond.
Caledonia Superior Court
According to court documents, Carol Toles, 72, was sitting on her living room sofa at 3:25 p.m. on Feb. 4 when she looked into her bathroom and saw someone familiar doing something suspicious to her bathroom window.
“She could see hands in the window and the screen tipping,” wrote St. Johnsbury Police Ofc. Gerald Schartner in an affidavit filed in support of the charges. “Toles stated that Brown then tried pushing the window open with his hands…When Brown went to push the window open, she saw his face. Tole’s description was detailed enough to include that Brown even had a cigarette in his mouth.”
Toles then stood up and yelled “What are you doing, I’m going to call the cops,” according to the report.
“Toles advised Brown said ‘No, no, I’m sorry,’” wrote Ofc. Schartner in his report. “Toles advised that was when Brown ran off.”
Toles also told police that she recognized Brown because he used to live near her at 170 Pearl Street.
Brown’s current address is listed in court records as 42 Washington Ave, Apt #3 in St. Johnsbury. But investigators say Brown was later located at his former 170 Pearl Street address and questioned about the incident at Toles’ house.
“He stated he was there because he was homeless,” wrote Ofc. Schartner. “Brown stated that he was told that the garage and whole house was abandoned so he was looking in the garage to see if he could set up a bed on the floor to go to sleep.”
If convicted of both charges Brown faces a possible sentence of over 25 years in prison and $1,500 in fines.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.