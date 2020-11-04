St. Johnsbury Town Clerk Stacy Jewell and selectmen Kevin Oddy, left, and Tim Angell watch as election results are printed from a tabulator in the Welcome Center on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. There was a sense of relief as the machine produced the results. Jewell had tried unsuccessfully to get the town’s other machine to print the results, and she said for a moment she was worried that all 3,410 ballots would need to be reinserted into the machine.
