Election Results Color Kingdom Purple

Politically speaking, the Northeast Kingdom turned purple.
Republican losses and Democratic gains in elections on Tuesday balanced the political landscape for a region that has been a traditional stronghold of Republican red.
District redistricting played a role, as did the decision by long-time Republican incumbents to not seek re-election. Voting results show seven of the 16 House seats going to Democrats. In the previous cycle, when there were 17 House seats, only four of them were occupied by Democrats.
In Northeast Kingdom Senate seats, redistricting driven by the population results of the 10-year census means a change from four seats to three. What had been an even split - two Democrats and two Republicans - is now two Democrats: incumbents Jane Kitchel in Caledonia County and Bobby Starr in Orleans County and one Republican: incumbent Russ Ingalls in the Essex County district.
Among the House seats serving NEK townspeople, the Democrats were only 114 votes from establishing an even split - 8 and 8 - of Northeast Kingdom seats. Incumbent Republican Rep. Joe Parsons, held onto his seat, overcoming challenger Kelsey Root-Winchester 1,016 to 902.
Before the campaign season began earlier this year, the Republican Party in the Kingdom knew it had some gaps as multi-term incumbent Republican representatives Marty Feltus, of Lyndon, and Marcia Martel, of Waterford, decided against another election effort.
Voids were filled in both those districts by Democrats. Bobby Farlice-Rubio, of Barnet, stepped in uncontested to the seat Martel vacated, and Dennis Labounty, a Democrat from Lyndon, was elected in the two-seat Caledonia 3 district where Feltus served.
One long-time incumbent Republican representative who did seek re-election but failed was Vicki Strong of Albany. Because of redistricting Strong’s redrawn district forced her to run against another incumbent, Democrat Katherine Sims of Craftsbury. The new district includes Albany, Craftsbury, Glover and Greensboro where Sims won the majority of votes two years ago (when those towns were included in a larger two-seat district), but doesn’t include the towns of Barton, Sheffield and Wheelock where Strong received 1,200 votes compared to 840 votes for Sims.
Redistricting further complicated things for Republicans in the two-seat Caledonia 3 district as Burke was removed from the district and added to an otherwise all-Essex County district. Had Burke remained, Republican John Kascenska, who lives in that town, could have run as an incumbent. Instead, he needed to face off in the Republican Primary against incumbent Terri Williams, meaning only one of two incumbents would be able to advance to the general election. Williams prevailed.
In addition to Williams and Parsons, Republican incumbents re-elected on Tuesday are Scott Beck, of St. Johnsbury, Brian Smith, of Derby, Michael Marcotte, of Coventry, Mark Higley, of Lowell, Woody Page, of Newport City, and Larry Labor, of Morgan. The one new Republican representative elected in the NEK is Charles Wilson, of Lyndon.
The Northeast Kingdom Democrats are incumbents Sims, Scott Campbell, of St. Johnsbury, Henry Pearl, of Danville, and Chip Troiano, of Stannard, and the first-time elected Farlice-Rubio, Labounty, and David Templeman, of Barton.
—
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.