Election Volunteer Shortage Prompts Request For Voting Machine

HAVERHILL — The Select Board on Monday supported the purchase of a voting machine.
Town Moderator Gary Hebert made the request, saying that hand-counting ballots was no longer practical due to a sharp decline in election volunteers.
More than half of the town’s 41 ballot counters stayed home this year, which dramatically slowed the hand-count process for the primary and general elections.
Those who showed up processed ballots until 1 a.m. at the primary election (six hours) and 3:15 a.m. at the general election (over eight hours).
“Through the loss of volunteers, the ones we had left were forced to stay much, much longer,” Hebert said. “That is extremely unreasonable.”
Not only did the lack of volunteers make for a longer process, it also led to errors.
Those errors were not consequential this time. However, Hebert said, they could create liability for the town moving forward.
“Because people were exhausted, people made mistakes,” Hebert said. “We cannot continue to make procedural mistakes that could jeopardize the town legally or affect the outcome of elections.”
Hebert pointed to multiple reasons for the volunteer shortage.
The no-shows told Hebert they were either unavailable, unwilling to work long nights, or unhappy with the town’s political climate.
Some walked away after the contentious 2020 Town Meeting vote, where the entire ballot was voted down in an unsuccessful effort to force an in-person meeting during COVID.
“I wasn’t there. I can only tell you what I was told. They said people were yelling at them and hysterically reaching for them,” Hebert said.
As older volunteers leave, replacements have not come forward.
Hebert called it a generational problem, pointing to low volunteerism numbers among younger residents.
“Trying to get youth [involved] is very hard,” he said.
A voting machine, Hebert said, would result in quicker and more accurate vote counts with less dependence on volunteers.
Littleton processed 2,500 general election ballots using a voting machine in a third of the time it took Haverhill to process 1,700 ballots.
“Littleton was done at 9:30 p.m. That was six hours earlier than us,” Hebert said. “And they had almost 1,000 more votes than us.”
A voting machine would cost approximately $6,000.
The Select Board backed the purchase but did not offer a formal endorsement. They, along with the Advisory Budget Committee, will discuss the matter further as the 2023 municipal budget process kicks off within the next month.
BUDGET COMMITTEE
The seven-seat Haverhill Advisory Budget Committee only had two confirmed members as of Monday.
Both were residents of the Woodsville precinct.
Select Board Chair Fred Garofalo expressed concern about the impact of an unbalanced budget committee.
He said committee membership should include representatives “from each district.”
“If one district controls the committee, that could skew the budget,” Garofalo said.
However, Hebert, who appoints budget committee members as Town Moderator, said the recruiting process had been difficult.
Most invitations to join the committee have gone unanswered, he said.
Needing to fill the board ahead of the budget process, Hebert told the Select Board, “If I don’t have answers by Friday then I’m just calling people and whatever seven people I get, I get.”
