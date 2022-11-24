Election Volunteer Shortage Prompts Request For Voting Machine
Former Haverhill town moderator Jay Holden, right, and Ed Ballam empty a ballot box following a Town Meeting walk-through vote at Haverhill Cooperative Middle School on Saturday, March 13, 2021. (Photo by Paul Hayes)

HAVERHILL — The Select Board on Monday supported the purchase of a voting machine.

Town Moderator Gary Hebert made the request, saying that hand-counting ballots was no longer practical due to a sharp decline in election volunteers.

