A New Hampshire man was seriously hurt while riding an electric bicycle in Bradford on Sunday evening.
Alex Orum, 35, of Keene, N.H., was taken to Veterans Administration Medical Center in White River Junction following the crash near 164 Main St. in Bradford about 6:15 p.m.
Vermont State Trooper Gabriel Schrauf reported that Orum was riding the electric bike north on Main Street when he crashed into the back of a 2017 Toyota Prius driven by Robert Arthur Metzler, 78, of North Thetford.
Metzler had just backed into the road when Orum crashed into his vehicle.
It was raining at the time of the crash, the trooper noted.
