ST. JOHNSBURY — The Dec. 27 fire at 18 Spring St. started in an electrical box in the basement.

That’s what state and local personnel determined after investigating the residence,” St. Johnsbury Fire Chief Jon Bouffard said on Wednesday. “An electrical overload in the basement is the working theory,” he said. While no dollar value has been determined as to the cost of damage, “there’s substantial damage within the electrical system in the basement,” Chief Bouffard added.

