Electrical Issues Eyed In Jefferson Town Hall Fire

Fire officials suspect an electrical issue caused a fire that burned down Jefferson Town Hall.
Jefferson Fire Chief Chris Milligan said the actual cause of the fire may never be determined, but evidence points to the building’s antiquated wiring system, which dates back at least 50 years.
“There’s so much damage we’re never going to know for sure,” Milligan said on Monday. “But the probable cause is electrical.”
The blaze was reported at around 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 1 and spread quickly, leveling the 150-year-old Town Hall.
Fire crews from Jefferson and surrounding communities managed to save the town office addition, which housed various municipal departments, and the neighboring Jefferson Fire Station.
Quick-thinking firefighters protected the town’s trove of irreplaceable vital records which were housed in the town office addition, covering them with tarps before they fought back the blaze, Milligan said.
“A lot of the town’s birth, marriage and death records were intact,” said Milligan, noting that paper documents suffered some smoke damage, but were protected from fire and water. “That is a definite plus.”
Salvage operations are ongoing and its unclear exactly what documents or records were saved, or lost, Milligan said.
In the meantime the town offices (town clerk, assessor, select board, etc.) and the fire department administrative offices, which were located at the town building, will migrate to the the former elementary school, now known as the Jefferson Community Building.
The move was already scheduled, and funding was approved by 2020 town meeting. The fire accelerated those plans. The process is ongoing.
