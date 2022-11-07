Elementary School Custodian Arrested For Child Pornography
MONTPELIER – The Attorney General’s Office announced that Levi Gamble, 40, of Wolcott was arraigned on one felony count of promoting a recording of sexual conduct, and one misdemeanor count of possession of child sexual abuse material.

The charges are the result of a criminal investigation – including the execution of residential and online data search warrants – conducted by the Vermont Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (VT-ICAC), including personnel from the Attorney General’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations, Vermont State Police, Orange County Sheriff’s Department, and Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department.

