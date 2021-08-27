ST. JOHNSBURY — It brings new meaning to the phrase waiting for an elevator.
The timeline for construction completion at the New Avenue House has been extended because the elevator maker hasn’t delivered one to the property for installation.
The best-case scenario for completion of the $15 million building rehabilitation project at the corner of Railroad Street and Eastern Avenue is mid-October, said Patrick Shattuck, executive director of Rural Edge, a managing partner on the project.
He said the elevator has been on order for many months, but it’s not expected to arrive until Sept. 13.
Because the elevator wasn’t ready for installation sooner, some parts of the construction related to the area around the elevator and the path into the building through which the elevator must travel have been delayed.
“(The elevator) has been in production for a long time,” said Shattuck. “We have certainly tried to light a fire under the elevator company to let them know how important it is to get here.”
He said the delay is likely connected to the pandemic-related building materials shortage problem.
The building’s renovation, envisioned by Duncan Wisniewski Architects Bob Duncan and Taryn Barrett, a St. Johnsbury Academy Alumna, and executed by Bread Loaf Corporation will yield three upper floors of residential units and the first floor for commercial tenants. The building is a condominium; the residential condominium is owned by New Avenue Housing Limited Partnership. Rural Edge and Evernorth (formerly Housing Vermont) are the managing general partners of the Partnership. The commercial space is owned by New Depot Square Commercial Properties, LLC; the managing member is Kingdom Development Company.
Back in the spring confidence among project officials was high that the work would be done by the end of September.
When complete, there will be 40 apartments, with six of them studio apartments, three of them two-bedroom apartments and the remainder one-bedroom apartments.
Officials looking to help ease a desperate housing shortage are eager to see the building occupied.
Summit Properties will be responsible for managing the apartments once they’re ready for occupancy. Summit is the company that manages the St. Johnsbury House.
Summit Community Manager Kate Bertolini, who has an office in the St. Johnsbury House, said she has been busy going through applications for the apartments in New Avenue House. She said many applications have been submitted for the apartments. Among what she called “viable” applicants she said the spaces could be halfway filled. She said one of the important ways an applicant is considered viable is through a positive tenant history supported by landlord references.
Bertolini is still taking applications and no tenant agreements have been finalized yet.
Most of the apartment work has been completed, and Shattuck said, “They’re looking beautiful.”
He said partners are looking forward to the time when the project’s completion can be celebrated.
“We are certainly planning a big community celebration,” he said. “We want the public to be able to see this and experience this … Our goal is to really be able to showcase the building and let the community see it; we want to be able to show it off.”
