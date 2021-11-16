Elevator Unavailable For Public Tour Of New Avenue Building

ST. JOHNSBURY — It was the elevator that delayed the completion of the New Avenue Building restoration, and it’s an elevator issue that’s impacting the scheduled public tours of the building on Thursday.
A planned tour of the upper floors for Thursday from 4 to 6 p.m. will proceed but getting there will not be by elevator.
“Due to a last minute delay that was completely unforeseen, we learned this afternoon that the elevator will not be operational for our community tours,” said RuralEdge Executive Director Patrick Shattuck in an email on Tuesday afternoon. RuralEdge and Evernorth are partners in the residential portion of the four-story building and want interested members of the public to get a chance to see the building before the first tenants move in on Saturday.
Shattuck said the inspection of the elevator can’t happen until Friday, and until it’s inspected, no one but the installers can use it.
It’s the second time that an elevator issue created an impediment at the property. A delay in the arrival of the elevator in the summer pushed the overall completion date of the multi-million dollar restoration project deeper into the fall.
Until the elevator inspection can happen, getting to the upper three floors of the building can only be done by climbing the stairs.
Shattuck said postponing the tour is not an option because the residents are moving in this weekend. He encourages anyone interested in seeing the building to go for the tour but those arriving must be able to handle the stair climb.
RuralEdge will try to accommodate those people who want to see the building and who must use an elevator at a later date. Contact Robert Little at robertl@ruraledge.org or call 802-473-3156 to set up a private tour with him the week after Thanksgiving when the elevator is operational.
“While it is not ideal to have people tour after move-in, our hope is that keeping the groups small will help us keep everyone staff and distanced, provide minimal disruption to residents once they move in while still allowing everyone to see this amazing transformation in the heart of St. Johnsbury,” said Shattuck.
