Eleven fire departments responded to a three-alarm wildfire in Lisbon on Sunday.
Crews worked three hours to contain the fire, which consumed about 15 acres near Buck Hill Road and was largely contained by 7 p.m.
No property was damaged and no injuries were reported. The cause has not been determined.
Lisbon Fire were toned out just before 4 p.m. They were assisted by departments from Bethlehem, Franconia, Landaff, Littleton, Monroe, North Haverhill, Sugar Hill, Whitefield, Woodstock and Woodsville, as well as New Hampshire Fish and Game and the New Hampshire Forest Service.
Firefighters staged along Buck Ridge Road and were shuttled to the fire site, using small trucks and all-terrain vehicles.
It continued a busy week for Lisbon Fire, who responded to structure fires on Wednesday and late Friday.
