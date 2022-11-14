Eleven New Charges Filed Against John W. Schumann

Schumann, 40, appeared by video in Caledonia Superior Court on Monday and pleaded not guilty to 11 new criminal charges including felony burglary and grand larceny and multiple counts of misdemeanor petit larceny and violating conditions of release.
Schumann is accused of breaking into and stealing items from a residence and several cars around town during an alleged crime spree between Aug. 27 and Sept. 6.
Caledonia Superior Court
And according to court documents, Schumann told police he committed the crimes for one reason.
“I asked Schumann about what happened to the valuables that he taken from those vehicles,” wrote St. Johnsbury Police Detective Sgt. Lester Cleary in his report. “Schumann told me he sold all the valuables for drugs.”
Schumann has also been charged by the state as a habitual offender due to his prior felony convictions which could lead to a sentence of up to life in prison.
Schumann is accused of breaking into a house owned by John Hale located at 138 Hooker Hill in St. Johnsbury and motor vehicles owned by Lia Byrnes, Kristen Fenoff, Emma McGuire, Kari Demars, Dean Monteith, Shirley Britch and Robin Berenbaum.
Deputy State’s Attorney Tom Paul asked Judge Justin P. Jiron to hold Schumann without bail due to the habitual offender enhancement and Schumann’s criminal record.
“Given his history, we think the court is well within its discretion to continue to hold him given his 14 VOP (violation of probation) offenses and his 15 or 16 other matters,” said Paul.
But the judge denied the request.
However, Schumann is already being held at Northeast Correctional Complex on prior charges due to the lack of a court-appointed custodian.
Defense Attorney Jennifer Cleveland told the court Schumann was addicted to drugs at the time of the alleged offenses.
“He has since gone to treatment,” said Attorney Cleveland. “He is continuing to look into sober living facilities.”
