LITTLETON — In the largest local Quilts of Valor ceremony to date, 11 veterans were honored with quilts on Sunday at the Littleton Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 816.
“Catherine Roberts [of Iowa] founded the Quilt of Valor Foundation in 2003 when her son was serving in the Iraq War,” said Karen Locke, member of the local Sew Far North Quilts of Valor group that was founded in July 2021. “She envisioned the comfort that a quilt could give to someone touched by war …. This organization is celebrating our 20th year of service to veterans this year.”
Sunday’s ceremony honored veterans from Littleton, Bethlehem, Coos County, the Northeast Kingdom, and Maine.
Arthur Beaton, of Groveton, served in the Army from 1959 to 1965 during the Vietnam era, with completion of airborne training, duty stations in Germany and France, and a job as truck driver for specialist warehousing.
Beaton, who rose to the rank of specialist, received the specialist medal for weapons, rifles, and pistols.
Joseph Berube, of Groveton, served in the Air Force from 1964 to 1968 and was part of the 38th Tactical Missile Wing whose job was to supply power to machines that coded communications from Vietnam.
Berube, who rose to the rank of sergeant, received four Presidential Citation ribbons, a unit citation ribbon, Good Conduct Medal, and the National Defense Medal. He completed programs at the former location of the Second World War German POW camp in Stark. Since 1968, he has been sergeant-at-arms at the American Legion in Groveton.
Bruce Brown, of Bethlehem, served in the Air Force from 1963 to 1971. His duties included munitions armorer and gunner in Vietnam.
Brown, who rose to the rank of staff sergeant, received the Distinguished Flying Cross, Vietnam Service Medal, and Air Force Commendation Medal. His 4th Air Commando Unit suffered the highest losses of any Air Force unit in the war and was also the highest decorated unit.
Matthew Favreau, of Dalton, served in the Army from 2002 to 2007.
Favreau, who rose the the rank of sergeant, was a member of the military police and served in Iraq. He received the Bronze Star Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Combat Action Badge, Airborne Badge, and Air Assault Badge.
Chuck Lockhart, of Whitefield, served in the Army from 1983 to 1993.
In 2001, Lockhart, who rose to the rank of specialist, became a member of the New Hampshire Army National Guard, in a unit out of Plymouth that was deployed to Iraq. He earned the Iraqi Campaign Medal for his service.
Lars Nielson, of Littleton, served in the Air Force, first in the reserves from 1978 to 1986, then active duty from 1986 to 1990, and reserves from 1990 to 1991.
Nielson, who rose to the rank of major, served in the Persian Gulf War, received training in the School of Aerospace, Medicine and Combat Casualty Care, and served as chief of OB-GYN. He received the Meritorious Service Medal.
March Routhier, of Bloomfield, Vt., served in the Air Force from 1989 to 2009.
Routhier, who rose to the rank of tech sergeant, was a heavy equipment and paving specialist who was stationed in England for three years. He also helped the cleanup after Hurricane Katrina in 2005 and received the Outstanding Unit Medal, Air Force Achievement Medal, Air Force Commendation Medal, and Good Conduct Medal.
Mary Boyd White, of Brewer, Maine, served in the Army from 2002 to 2006.
Boyd White, who rose to the rank of specialist, served during Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom. She was a veterinary specialist who oversaw the healthcare of more than 100 service dogs in agencies such as National Security Agency and the Secret Service as well as service members’ pets.
She was a veterinary technician school honor graduate and received the Army Service Ribbon, Good Conduct Medal, and Army Commendation Medal.
Mark White, of Brewer, Maine, served as a sergeant in the Army from 1987 to 1993.
White, who rose to the rank of sergeant, was in charge of his company’s communications and received the Army Service Ribbon, National Defense Service Medal, and Good Conduct Award.
Kenneth Willey, of Colebrook, served in the Air Force from 1957 to 1960 during the Vietnam conflict.
Willey, who rose to the rank of airman first class, was stationed in North Concord, Vt. for two years before transferring to Fire Island, Alaska, where he worked in radar and tracked enemy and civilian aircraft.
Richard Willey, of Kittery, Maine, served in the Navy from 1959 to 1962 during the Cuban Missile Crisis and Vietnam conflict.
Willey, who rose to the rank of petty officer second class and received the Good Conduct Medal, attended aviation electronics school. His job in the Navy was maintaining aircraft maintenance logs, and his squadron flew anti-submarine aircraft. He saw service in the Caribbean, North Atlantic, and Mediterranean and was stationed in Guantanamo, Cuba, in 1962.
Recognized as Vietnam veterans and receiving Vietnam veteran lapel pins under the U.S. Vietnam War Commemoration of the National Defense Authorization Act were Beaton, Berube, Brown, Kenneth Willey, and Richard Willey.
To date, Sew Far North Quilts of Valor, whose business sponsor is Andrea Graham, owner of the Sew Far North Quilting Studio in Littleton, has 17 members.
“Our mission is to honor local service members, individuals, and veterans touched by war with comforting and healing Quilts of Valor,” said Locke.
Sunday marks the group’s 16th Quilt of Valor recognition ceremony since 2021 and the fourth one at Post 816.
Sew Far North Quilts of Valor has honored 53 veterans with quilts.
