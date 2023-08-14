LITTLETON — In the largest local Quilts of Valor ceremony to date, 11 veterans were honored with quilts on Sunday at the Littleton Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 816.

“Catherine Roberts [of Iowa] founded the Quilt of Valor Foundation in 2003 when her son was serving in the Iraq War,” said Karen Locke, member of the local Sew Far North Quilts of Valor group that was founded in July 2021. “She envisioned the comfort that a quilt could give to someone touched by war …. This organization is celebrating our 20th year of service to veterans this year.”

