Elks Club Turkey Raffle Benefits Santa Fund

St. Johnsbury firefighters accept a check for $1,200 from the St. Johnsbury Elks Club recently to benefit the Santa Fund. The money was raised through a club turkey raffle that was supported by Marty Beattie, from Marty's 1st Stop in Danville, who donated 50 turkeys. From left are firefighter Troy Darby, Elks Club treasurer Marcel Lapierre, firefighter Andrew Ruggles and Mike Cutting, exalted ruled at the club. (Contributed Photo)

