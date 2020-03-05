Elks Donates To Kingdom Community Services And Department of Children And Families

Courtesy Photo

Lynn Cotter (Exalted Ruler) and Robert Smith (Secretary and Elks National Foundation Chairman) of St. Johnsbury Elks Lodge #1343 present two $2,500 grants to Jack Dole, of Kingdom Community Services, and Carrie Deem and Emily Carrier, of the Department of Children and Families.

