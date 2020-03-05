Elks Donates To Kingdom Community Services And Department of Children And Families

Lynn Cotter (Exalted Ruler) and Robert Smith (Secretary and Elks National Foundation Chairman) of St. Johnsbury Elks Lodge #1343 present two $2,500 grants to Jack Dole, of Kingdom Community Services, and Carrie Deem and Emily Carrier, of the Department of Children and Families.
