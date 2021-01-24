Elks Lodge Donates Funds To Meals On Wheels

Jerri Ryan, left, accepts a $5,500 check on behalf of the Meals on Wheels program from fundraiser Bubba Smith, secretary of the St. Johnsbury Elks Lodge 1343. (Photo by Stephen Garfield)

ST. JOHNSBURY — In a time when the pandemic is keeping people on the run, the operation of the local Meals on Wheels program has been made a little easier.

Due to the efforts of local Elks Lodge member, Bubba Smith, the coffers of the Meals on Wheels program were enriched by $5,500, and Jerri Ryan, president of the board of trustees of Meals on Wheels, gratefully accepted the check Friday afternoon at the St. Johnsbury House.

