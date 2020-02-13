St. JohnsburyElm Street Shooting Suspect Emerson Released Again

John H. “JJ” Emerson III leaving Caledonia Superior Court on Wed., Feb. 12, 2020. (Photo By Todd Wellington)

Elm Street shooting suspect John H. “JJ” Emerson III, 18, was released for the sixth time Wednesday into the custody of a court-ordered custodian.

Emerson spent two nights in jail after being accused by police on Monday of violating court ordered conditions of release 18 times while in the custody of his fifth court-ordered custodian - his sister Meaghan Emerson.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Load comments