BARNET — Bobbie Roy lives on Sutton Brook Farm with her family, horses, cows, turkeys and chickens.
As often she does, she recently made room for one more.
Dolly Parton, a neglected Mustang who is the newest rescue to live on Roy’s farm, arrived in recent weeks after tugging at Roy’s heart for months whenever she drove by the horse’s former home.
The senior mare is the fourth rescue horse Roy has taken on to help recuperate.
She’s doing everything she can to bring her back to health, but the Barnet School administrative assistant is in need of help from other animal lovers to support the cost of Dolly’s health care as the mission gets underway.
This week Roy launched a GoFundMe page to help raise $2,000 to assist with the costs of Dolly’s medications and daily care. By Friday morning, the first donor had contributed $100, and Roy is hoping attention to the situation will raise needed funds from the community and beyond.
“When animals have been done wrong at the hands of humans, I feel badly,” Roy said in an interview on Thursday afternoon. She recently learned of a dog in a kill shelter in South Carolina who was running out of time, “I was like, send him to me now; I just adopted him in January.”
On the GoFundMe site for Dolly Parton, Roy writes, “Hi, my name is Dolly Parton, after the Famous Dolly Parton singer. I currently live in Barnet, Vermont. I was rescued by Bobbie Roy and her family. When Bobbie found me I was living with other horses who are fine and not sick like me. Bobbie drove by and saw that I was very emaciated and not feeling well, Bobbie asked my current owner if she could have me and they said yes and this is where my journey to get better starts……”
Roy asked the owners to relinquish Dolly and they agreed.
As soon as the horse came home, Roy called a vet.
“The vet weighed Dolly and she is only weighing in at 650 lbs,” Roy said. “Dolly should weigh around 850 lbs. There is a severe fungal infection of the skin that is present that requires special medicated baths to correct. Upon getting the blood work back we discovered that Dolly has PPID or better known as Cushing disease that will require expensive medication for the rest of her life.”
Dolly also isselenium deficient and anemic which may also be causing the two heart murmurs found by the vet, Roy said.
“Dolly is going to require lots of TLC, which she will get!! Her medication and her continued needed blood work to monitor her recovery is going to be very expensive. This little mare is a fighter and deserves a fighting chance. If you can help in any way my family and Dolly would greatly appreciate it!!,” the post concludes.
Roy on Thursday said the pictures of Dolly are telling, “But when you see her and her skin infections, it’s terrible … it just makes me want to go and hurt somebody, it’s like, how do you do this to animals?”
One day, Roy would like to begin a nonprofit organization for animal rescue, she said, “I don’t know the first thing about it so I need to find someone who can help me do it; it’s rewarding to be able to take an animal and rehabilitate it and see it turn around.”
Of Dolly, Roy said, “She’s got a long road ahead of her, I think we’re kind of rolling a rock uphill. It’s going to be a long, slow journey, but we’re going to get to the top!”
Because of the nature of the situation, Roy will not disclose where, exactly, Dolly was found, but it was in the Northeast Kingdom, she confirmed.
“I noticed her a couple of times over the last 6-8 months and I saw her kind of just dwindling away and all the other horses looked fine,” Roy said of how she had been keeping an eye on the concerning situation. “One day I pulled in, I was so tired of seeing it, and I asked, ‘What’s your plan with this horse?’ and they said they didn’t know and there was hemming and hawing and I said, ‘Can you give her to me?’ “
When they finally agreed, Roy said she’d be back within hours, and she returned to her farm, “grabbed the trailer and went and picked her up and got her home; they relinquished her to me, so she’s fine, and that’s how I came about her.”
The gentle mare is between 12 and 15 years old, the vet estimates.
“She is sweet, she is shy, I don’t think she’s had a lot of handling recently, but she’s definitely coming around,” said Roy. When she first began having baths and specialized medicated applications, “She was very nervous with the scrubbing and sloughing, but once we started rubbing and massaging this medicated shampoo into her, you could almost see her be like, ‘Oh, that feels good!’ ”
Dolly has rain rot and skin fungal conditions.
Daily fungal treatments are necessary at this point along with once-a-day medication for her Cushing’s disease which is $3 a day unto itself.
Her numbers for selenium deficiency were extremely deficient and she has a supplement mixed into her grain to get that up.
Roy recalls when she contacted the vet and told them, “I have this emaciated mare.”
When the vet came to the farm, “She said, ‘When you said emaciated, I never imagined this.’ ”
“She was pretty shocked at her condition,” said Roy. “Her Cushing disease is so bad that there’s a chance she’s not going to respond to treatments,” Roy said of Dolly’s extremely high numbers from her blood work due to not being cared for. The normal range should be 1-30 and Dolly’s was 272. “It is serious.”
Roy’s vet is from the Wood Pond Veterinary practice in North Haverhill, NH.
Dolly is quarantined right now “because she needs to get herself better and she needs to not be fighting for anything,” said Roy.
View the Make a difference in Dolly’s life! GoFundMe page here: https://gofund.me/2e93e450
