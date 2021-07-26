Emergency Housing Costs Skyrocket In Some North Country Communities

North Country communities are grappling with record spending on temporary housing for homeless people.
Littleton spent $18,000 on motel rooms before the pandemic in 2019. Last year that number exploded to $165,000. Halfway through 2021, the town has already spent $175,000 on emergency shelter.
By law, that spending cannot be capped. That means Littleton’s growing homeless population — many arriving from elsewhere — will continue to drive up the budget.
“I don’t see it ending this year,” said Littleton welfare director Ceil Stubbings.
It’s a problem of numbers.
Simply put, there is an excess of homeless people and a lack of available apartments. That has created a log jam of people temporarily living in motels, for extended periods, on the town’s dime.
And there’s no ‘town welfare department discount.’ Local municipalities and New Jersey tourists pay the same rate. It’s a cost driver and, in some cases, a budget buster for North Country communities.
“A week at a motel is a month’s worth of rent,” Stubbings said.
Due to high demand, when welfare departments attempt to place people in emergency housing, the motels atop their lists have been full. So they have increasingly reached out to their second, third or fourth choices.
Kevin Johnson, owner of the Gale River Motel in Franconia, housed the occasional welfare client during winters before COVID. However, he has received four emergency placements in the past month alone.
That number is “very unusual,” particularly during the warm summer months, according to Johnson.
“It’s never happened before in my 19 years of running a motel,” he said.
The problem is difficult to solve because of New Hampshire’s tough rental market.
The Granite State’s 2-bedroom vacancy rate is below 1%, and 2-bedroom rents average nearly $1,500, according to a recent report by the New Hampshire Housing Authority.
Making the rental market even tighter are the growth of short-term rental properties (AirBNB, VRBO, etc.) and the spate of COVID-fueled home sales.
“There are no rentals anywhere whatsoever,” Stubbings said.
Adding to Littleton’s burden, many of its welfare clients arrive from other communities.
Some were released from privately operated sober homes, others simply came to town looking for help. Some are single, others have families and children. The communities-of-origin cover the first month of assistance, after which the cost shifts to Littleton.
“Other towns are shipping people here and paying for 30 days,” Stubbings said, adding that some people legitimately need help while “there is a portion of folks who are just using the system.”
The issue extends beyond Littleton.
Haverhill has seen its emergency shelter spending increase from $5,760 in 2019 to $98,000 last year and $63,000 through the end of June this year.
Littleton and Haverhill have both discussed using federal COVID relief funds to offset increased welfare spending.
And while the amounts are more modest, Bethlehem’s motel room costs have grown from under $1,000 in 2019 to $7,000 last year and over $6,000 through the first six months of 2021.
Welfare administrator (and newly elected Select Board member) April Hibbard expressed concern that the expiration of the CDC’s eviction moratorium on Aug. 1 will only make the problem worse.
She hoped rental assistance programs offered through community action programs like Tri-County CAP would help to prevent a crisis. The state has distributed about $200 million in emergency rental assistance since March.
Hibbard said placing restrictions on short-term rentals (such as requiring that owners live on the properties) and the creation of more affordable housing would go a long way towards addressing the region’s housing crunch.
“Something really needs to change up here,” she said.
