A stretcher is brought for transport to NVRH of a cyclist stricken Saturday evening at the intersection of Main Street and Steeple Place in St. Johnsbury. At right is CALEX Ambulance paramedic Kelly Mims. Two CALEX ambulances responded to the call along with the St. Johnsbury Fire and Police Departments. According to CALEX reports, the victim was in cardiac arrest when they arrived. He was resuscitated, transported to NVRH and then to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center by DHART helicopter. His identity and condition were unknown at press time.

