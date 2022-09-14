Emergency Repairs Near Completion At Wastewater Treatment Plant
With $1.3 million in emergency repairs near completion and $1.93 million authorized for non-emergency repairs, work is ongoing at the Littleton Wastewater Treatment Plant in an effort to get the plant back, which incurred years of deferred maintenance, back into compliance with the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services. (File photo by Robert Blechl)

LITTLETON — The emergency repairs at the Littleton Wastewater Treatment Plant are just about complete, but some work remains and has been delayed because of continuing supply chain issues.

During the Select Board’s meeting on Monday, board chairman Roger Emerson inquired about the status of the plant, at 323 Meadow St., which faced some serious challenges in early 2021 when one of two primary screw pumps failed and the plant was running on the second pump, but only at half capacity.

