Emergency Repairs Near Completion At Wastewater Treatment Plant

With $1.3 million in emergency repairs near completion and $1.93 million authorized for non-emergency repairs, work is ongoing at the Littleton Wastewater Treatment Plant in an effort to get the plant back, which incurred years of deferred maintenance, back into compliance with the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services. (File photo by Robert Blechl)
LITTLETON — The emergency repairs at the Littleton Wastewater Treatment Plant are just about complete, but some work remains and has been delayed because of continuing supply chain issues.
During the Select Board’s meeting on Monday, board chairman Roger Emerson inquired about the status of the plant, at 323 Meadow St., which faced some serious challenges in early 2021 when one of two primary screw pumps failed and the plant was running on the second pump, but only at half capacity.
Both pumps, which transfer waste from the municipal sewer system to the plant for treatment and processing and are rotated to avoid one wearing out faster than the other, had reached three decades in age and exceeded their lifespan of 20 years.
Not long after, another essential component, the 50-year-old mechanical bar rack, which filters out debris to prevent it from entering the system, failed, after also exceeding its lifespan.
The board voted to authorize a total of $1.3 million from the sewer reserve fund to cover the replacements, with the money coming out of the sewer reserve fund.
“It’s not 100 percent,” Town Manager Jim Gleason said of the priority repairs. “We’re stuck with just some minor pieces and backup belts and things we were supposed to have. It’s not 100 percent signed off.”
At the same time, the town is advancing the second phase of plant upgrades with $1.93 million from sewer user fees and grants to cover non-emergency repairs to improve the plant, which the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services determined was deficient because of deferred maintenance.
The town is now working to correct several dozen deficiencies outlined by NHDES.
“We are in the planning of phase two, which is the clarifier and centrifuge, which is the next big component,” said Gleason. “That was voted on in March … We are going forward with that.”
In August, the Select Board approved Hoyle, Tanner and Associates as the new engineer for the second phase.
“But the screw pumps are in and the bar rack is in,” said Gleason.
It’s just some bits and pieces that remain, he said.
