Emergency Vet Clinic Closes, Re-opening Uncertain

LITTLETON — The North Country’s only emergency veterinary clinic has closed.
After more than a decade of serving the community, Littleton Area Veterinary Emergency Services (LAVES) shut its doors at 8 p.m. Sunday due to a lack of manpower.
LAVES’ two full-time staff left the area for unrelated personal reasons, and replacements could not be found, reflecting a nationwide shortage of veterinarians.
Practice Manager Wendy Munroe said there will be a four-month window to re-staff and re-open the clinic. If those efforts are unsuccessful, the clinic would permanently close, posing a risk to the health and well-being of pets in northern New Hampshire and Vermont.
“This could literally be life and death,” Munroe said, noting that the next closest emergency clinics are located over an hour away in Meredith and Lebanon. “I don’t mean to be too dramatic. But some people can’t travel the hour and some animals can’t live the hour commute.”
LAVES provided emergency and critical care during off-hours, typically overnights (5 p.m. to 8 a.m.) and weekends.
According to Munroe the clinic located at 59 West Main St. was “very busy” treating small animals, mostly cats and dogs, for life-threatening disease, traumatic injury and emergency sickness.
Centrally located, they served clients from as far away as the Canadian border.
During COVID they assisted with regional overflow, as more people sought pet care.
“With COVID, veterinary medicine has never been busier. Everybody’s at home. They’re getting a new pet, or they’re noticing that their pet is ill. We were up over 25 percent to 30 percent easily and so were [other local veterinary practices]. And they were short-staffed. So they were sending us stuff that wasn’t necessarily urgent care, but they couldn’t fit in. We were open nights, weekends and holidays. And we could have been open 24/7 to cover the overflow if we could have staffed it,” she said.
The two LAVES staffers gave their notice last month — one six weeks ago, the other four. Both are moving out of the area.
Munroe posted the positions “everywhere.” She advertised them through several professional organizations — such as the American Veterinary Association, the Veterinary Care Societies, state associations, and veterinary schools — and hired a headhunter.
She had no luck.
She said northern New England — while peaceful and beautiful — was at a competitive disadvantage when it comes to attracting veterinarians.
That’s because fewer people are entering the field, and veterinary school graduates averaged $143,000 in debt, according to a 2018 report by the American Veterinary Medical Association.
As a result, there is a national shortage of trained animal doctors, and most incoming veterinarians gravitate to higher paying jobs in more populated areas.
“Everybody [in the North Country and Northeast Kingdom] is in the exact same boat,” Munroe said. “I thought [COVID] might help, because people are looking to get outside of the city, but …”
“It’s really sad, because there’s a ginormous need.”
Before LAVES, local veterinary practices banded together and shared on-call duties, alternating nights and weekends.
LAVES was formed well over a decade ago as a satellite office for the Concord Area Veterinary Emergency Services. When that practice was bought out by a national company, LAVES remained independent.
When LAVES made the decision to close its doors, they alerted local veterinarians and notified clients and the community.
“We had clients just saddened by the whole thing. And appreciative. One client actually volunteered her time to work and donate money. It’s been very sad and very disappointing. I think everybody is most upset that the region’s pets aren’t going to have the more immediate care that they need,” Munroe said.
What happens next is unclear.
In order to re-open, LAVES must hire new staff, or develop a new business model. However, Munroe can’t wait forever. If a solution doesn’t materialize, she will be forced to list the LAVES facility.
“I am trying to restructure things with a different model. We might be able to partner with some people. So not all hope is lost,” she said. “Personally, I have a window of like four months. If I can’t find some sort of partnership or new staff, then at some point I have to sell the building.”
She was hopeful that news of LAVES plight could generate some interest.
Concluding a phone interview on Monday, Munroe said, “So maybe your story will help save lives. Somebody will see it and go ‘Hey, I can work there.’ That would be wonderful.”
