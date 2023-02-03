Emily Lussier Cuts Deal With Federal Prosecutors

A St. Johnsbury woman accused of selling drugs out of a house on St. Mary’s Street has reached a plea agreement with federal prosecutors.

Emily Lussier, 38, also known as Emily West and Emily Garand, was indicted by a grand jury on April 7, 2022 for allegedly possessing and distributing fentanyl.

