Emily Lussier Cuts Deal With Federal Prosecutors

A St. Johnsbury woman accused of selling drugs out of a house on St. Mary’s Street has reached a plea agreement with federal prosecutors.
Emily Lussier, 38, also known as Emily West and Emily Garand, was indicted by a grand jury on April 7, 2022 for allegedly possessing and distributing fentanyl.
On Jan. 3, Lussier entered a guilty plea to distributing fentanyl. Sentencing is now scheduled for May 5, at 11 a.m., before Chief Judge Geoffrey W. Crawford in U.S. District Court in Burlington.
The terms of the plea agreement are not yet public. Lussier remains in federal detention.
According to court documents, Lussier was arrested by the Vermont Drug Task Force on March 17, 2022.
U.S. District Court
Police say the substance Lussier allegedly sold from her residence field tested positive for fentanyl and that when she was lodged at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury she was found to be body-packing a “golf ball-sized” slug of fentanyl and methamphetamine, according to the police report.
Police say the substance weighed approximately 31.85 grams with packaging.
Lussier was arrested after she allegedly sold fentanyl from her residence to a cooperating individual (CI) working with police. Police say the substance purchased by the CI on St. Mary’s Street field-tested positive for fentanyl and weighed approximately 1.3 grams with packaging.
Lussier is also a witness in the homicide of Vincent Keithan last year in the parking lot of Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital in St. Johnsbury.
