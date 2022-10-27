Employee Accused Of Stealing Nearly $350K From Car Dealership

A former employee of Brooks Chevrolet and Noyes Chevrolet in Colebrook is accused of stealing a total of nearly $350,000 from the car dealerships during the course of five years and using company credit cards to buy products from Amazon, booze from local liquor stores, and purchases from a Connecticut casino.
In the October round of felony indictments handed up by a grand jury at Coos Superior Court on Oct. 21, Tina Fournier, 47, of Clarksville, was indicted on two Class A felony counts of theft by unauthorized taking and three Class A felony counts of fraudulent use of a credit card.
Between January 2017 and April 2019 in Colebrook, prosecutors said Fournier engaged in a pattern of theft from Brooks Chevrolet when she made numerous unauthorized checks and electronic fund transfers from the company’s general fund checking account in the amount of $147,975.
Between September 2019 and December 2021, Fournier is accused of stealing approximately $200,652 from Noyes Chevrolet through unauthorized checks and EFTs.
Between November 2017 and April 2019, Fournier is alleged to have fraudulently used a Bank of Louisiana Mastercard credit card issued to Marc Bigney, of Brooks Chevrolet, to make unauthorized purchases of merchandise of services from entities that included Prime Video, hotel accommodations Verizon Wireless services, and Amazon Marketplace services.
Between April 2019 and June 2021, prosecutors said Fournier used Bigney’s credit card to make more unauthorized purchases of Prime Video, Verizon services, and Amazon Marketplace, constituting purchases not authorized by Don Noyes, owner of Noyes Chevrolet, or Bigney.
Between December 2019 and December 2020, she is alleged to have used a Capital One Spark Visa credit card issued to Noyes to make unauthorized Amazon Prime membership purchases, New Hampshire Liquor Store purchases, purchases at Foxwoods Casino in Connecticut, and purchases at the Colebrook Country Club.
Fournier is scheduled to be arraigned at Coos Superior Court on Nov. 17.
It was undetermined Thursday if she has a defense attorney.
The indictments came after an investigation by Colebrook Police and the Coos County attorney’s office.
