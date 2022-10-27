Employee Accused Of Stealing Nearly $350K From Car Dealership
A former employee of Brooks Chevrolet and Noyes Chevrolet in Colebrook is accused of stealing a total of nearly $350,000 from the car dealerships during the course of five years and using company credit cards to buy products from Amazon, booze from local liquor stores, and purchases from a Connecticut casino.

In the October round of felony indictments handed up by a grand jury at Coos Superior Court on Oct. 21, Tina Fournier, 47, of Clarksville, was indicted on two Class A felony counts of theft by unauthorized taking and three Class A felony counts of fraudulent use of a credit card.

