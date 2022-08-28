Employee Seriously Hurt At Santa’s Village

JEFFERSON — An employee was seriously injured at Santa’s Village them park on Saturday.
A 51-year-old man suddenly fell from a platform while a roller coaster was in motion, according to a State Fire Marshal statement.
The victim suffered serious injuries and was taken to an unspecified area hospital for treatment.
According to WMUR, the employee was injured while operating the ride and the amusement park is cooperating with authorities.
The name of the victim and nature of the injuries were not disclosed.
The Fire Marshal’s Tramway and Amusement Ride Safety department was summoned to investigate the incident.
No further information was available.
“All mechanical amusement rides within the State of New Hampshire must be inspected by the Division of Fire Safety at least once a year and registered prior to operation. Each mechanical ride that passes inspection is also given a registration decal, which must be affixed on the ride and be visible to the public,” the statement said.
