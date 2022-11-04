ST. JOHNSBURY — Money to help fill a years-old gaping space on Main Street was just awarded to Gilman Housing Trust (Rural Edge).

Gov. Phil Scott made the announcement on Thursday that the non-profit housing organization is getting $378,114.30 from the Brownfields Revitalization Fund to prepare the site for development. Except for various rubbish items and an overgrowth of small trees and bushes, the area has been empty since the debris from three burned buildings was hauled away in July 2009.

