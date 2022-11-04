ST. JOHNSBURY — Money to help fill a years-old gaping space on Main Street was just awarded to Gilman Housing Trust (Rural Edge).
Gov. Phil Scott made the announcement on Thursday that the non-profit housing organization is getting $378,114.30 from the Brownfields Revitalization Fund to prepare the site for development. Except for various rubbish items and an overgrowth of small trees and bushes, the area has been empty since the debris from three burned buildings was hauled away in July 2009.
The fire on July 9, 2009 significantly damaged the buildings that at the time were home to St. Jay Pharmacy, The Convenient One, and Kennedy Jewelry. Beyond repair, the structures were demolished. A fence along the Main Street sidewalk spans the area that once featured the business and apartment buildings.
Rural Edge purchased the property in 2015 with designs on constructing a large building featuring school dormitories, a restaurant, a classroom and a large conference center. Outside, a “pocket park” was envisioned. At the time, the plan was that St. Johnsbury Academy would lease the dormitories, classroom space and restaurant space. The project was called Packard Court.
Rural Edge officially put the project on hold in 2016 citing a lack of available funds.
Officials with the organization have known for years that building on the site cannot begin until the soil that’s there is cleaned up. Rural Edge CEO Patrick Shattuck said fill that was brought in following the fire was not clean and there is an underground fuel storage tank under the sidewalk that needs to come out.
The $378,114.30 that was awarded will cover 90 percent of the remediation cost. It is the first step to the longed-for development of the site. “Getting this funding gets us one step closer to filling the hole with a fantastic new addition to Main Street,” said Shattuck.
Rural Edge partnered with NVDA to pursue the brownfields remediation money.
“This latest round of brownfield remediation projects continues our work of taking previously unusable sites and responsibly redeveloping them to create jobs, housing, and opportunity for economic growth,” said Governor Scott in announcing the funding. “This is a key component of our strategy to make our downtowns even more vibrant.”
Clean-up will not begin anytime soon. Shattuck said an application for project funding with Housing and Urban Development isn’t due for a decision until late spring of next year. The funding is for the new building that will go there to house senior citizens.
“We have to wait for that and go through the HUD Environmental Review process and get a ‘Release of Funds’ from them prior to the start of any work on the site,” Shattuck said in an email.
Plans for the new building call for 30 apartment units designed for senior citizens. It’s a departure from the original vision as it related to dormitory space. One of the original items discussed for development, the “pocket park” is still planned.
Shattuck said the project will be similar to its property on Railroad Street, Passumpsic View Apartments. He said that too followed a devastating downtown fire.
Filling that downtown gap, Shattuck said, will be another benefit to that part of Main Street as nearby Fairbanks Museum goes through an expansion and the Armory across the road is planned for a significant overhaul to become the town’s police department and dispatching center.
“There is the opportunity for great synergy on Main Street,” he said.
Another project in the area also received brownfield remediation funding. Little Rivers Health Care, Inc in Newbury. Plans call for a former gas station to be converted into a dental clinic. The amount of funding granted is $120,553.
