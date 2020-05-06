NEWPORT CITY — Dozens of emergency medical first responders and public health nurses on Wednesday turned the Newport Ambulance station parking lot into an outdoor training clinic.
Their goal, to significantly boost the region’s capacity to test for COVID-19.
Crew members from Hardwick, Johnson and St. Johnsbury joined Newport EMS workers to get first-hand experience in testing, first to be tested themselves for the virus before learning how to administer it safely on the nurses.
The crews from Newport Ambulance, called Northern Emergency Medical Service, and Calex in the St. Johnsbury area worked alongside public health nurses from across northern Vermont.
The collaborative effort is part of Vermont Gov. Phil Scott’s Phase One plan to Restart Vermont. The Health Department is training the additional workforce to meet the goal of being able to collect 1,000 specimens a day for testing.
The Northeast Kingdom EMS units were among 10 around the state receiving Health Department training and orientation. The enhanced testing effort will focus on group settings and populations at greater risk for severe illness.
The units will supplement health teams in settings such as long-term care facilities and prisons. EMS professionals may also provide mobile specimen collection for those who are unable to travel to testing sites.
Justin “Tin” Barton-Caplin, public health services district director of the Newport office of the Department of Health, said the training will increase the number of people capable of testing when needed.
The specimens collected at Thursday’s clinic will be tested, with both the nurses and the EMS crew members volunteering to be tested, he said.
The tests will be what’s called the pharyngeal swab, which uses a long swab to reach way back in the nasal passages, he said.
“At this point, we still have pretty adequate kit supplies.”
The state is still working to validate the less-invasive nasal swab, which takes a specimen from the front of the nasal passage, he said.
The state is expanding the number of people who can be tested.
Currently only those experiencing the more serious COVID-19 symptoms such as fever, cough and shortness of breath are tested, Barton-Caplin said.
Now the state is recommending that doctors refer patients who display mild symptoms of the disease to be tested.
A doctor’s referral is required to get a COVID-19 test in Vermont.
The state is not testing those who are asymptomatic, which means they have no symptoms of COVID-19, he said.
The state definitely needs the extra manpower to be able to do contact tracing, when health officials track down all those who have had contact with anyone who tests positive for COVID-19, Bartin-Caplin said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.