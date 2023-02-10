NORTH COUNTRY — Rural EMS is in crisis.
Volunteerism has dwindled to almost nothing and small-town departments have struggled to recruit and retain qualified personnel.
That was clear this week when the Franconia Life Squad was disbanded due to a lack of manpower.
For those reasons — and more — there is renewed interest in establishing a full-time regional ambulance service in northernmost Grafton County, particularly in the cluster of towns located on the northern border of Franconia Notch.
Franconia Fire Chief Rick Gaudette made that recommendation on Monday when the Select Board dissolved the Life Squad.
“We really need to start talking to Sugar Hill and Easton and maybe even Bethlehem and try to get all of them on board, and try and create an ambulance service for three or four towns,” Gaudette said.
PAST EFFORTS
Sugar Hill Fire Chief Allan Clark said regional EMS was first considered ten years ago when Ross Ambulance in Littleton ceased operations.
It would have been funded through an overlay tax district and overseen by a board of directors made up of member communities — similar to a cooperative school district — and would have replicated the Ross model, with town-based fast squads providing immediate assistance and the regional ambulance service doing transports and advanced emergency medical care.
However, those discussions never made it past the formative stages, Clark said.
It was mothballed after Littleton Fire Rescue formed an in-house EMS service and the remaining towns could neither afford the up-front costs (new facility construction, vehicle and equipment purchases, staffing) nor develop a realistic business plan.
“This regional concept of a third-party agency really can’t survive financially without Littleton. You need that [call volume],” Clark said.
ONGOING CHALLENGES
With a roster of full-time firefighter/EMTs, Littleton is best positioned to take on that regional role, but town officials have been hesitant to do so, citing concerns about costs and capacity.
In the meantime, surrounding towns must make do with part-time call and volunteer departments.
Call department membership has declined as fewer people want to — or can — leave their families, jobs and downtime to answer 911 calls.
New Hampshire needs at least 346 firefighters and 110 EMS providers, according to a recent Department of Safety survey and a 2022 American Ambulance Association study found that 39 percent of part-time EMT and 55 percent of part-time paramedic positions went unfilled because of a lack of qualified candidates.
Clark pointed to factors such as low pay, burdensome certification requirements, a general decline in volunteerism, and changing demographics of the local population.
“The other component that we face is the workforce housing in our region is hard to find and those are the people who would typically be call members of a call fire department or an ambulance,” Clark said. “The houses that are being constructed now are over a million dollars. If those people are living there year-round they probably aren’t interested in being on a call department getting up at two in the morning for $25 an hour.”
STATE PROVISIONS
A state emergency order, which reduced the number of licensed providers required for patient transports from two to one, will expire on March 31 unless renewed.
That’s a problem, said Bethlehem Fire Chief Jack Anderson, whose department has relied on the provision to meet increased demand, with over 400 medical calls last year.
The availability of his eight-person ambulance roster changes “from hour to hour” and the state order has allowed for seamless service.
“Right now, in an emergency, we can run with one EMT and that helps tremendously. Because we can come up with some people to drive and assist. That’s saving the whole area right now,” Anderson said. “That’s probably going to end next month. I hope they extend it, but they may not.”
Asked about regional EMS, Anderson was open to the idea.
However, he cautioned, a regional option would take a long time to develop and would be “quite a process.”
“There’s lots of different aspects to it that need to be addressed. It’s quite a complicated issue. Someone will have to initiate it. And we’ll have to get together and have a meeting to figure out how we can do it, if we want to do it, if it’s even feasible,” Anderson said, adding, “We should also be discussing regionalizing some fire departments too, and that gets into a whole different realm.”
