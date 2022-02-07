LANCASTER — What’s a life worth?
That question was raised at the 2022 town budget hearing on Thursday.
Resident Rob Christie expressed concern that Lancaster Fire/EMS, which has the largest proposed department budget at $1.4 million, had lost $50,000 after last year’s ambulance staff increase.
He suggested that the department had grown too large, and become taxpayer-subsidized.
“I’m a former paramedic and I’ve driven the ambulance for a volunteer service in Texas. So I’m sympathetic. But I’m also very concerned about the finances and whether [Lancaster EMS] is profitable or not,” he said.
Members of the Lancaster Budget Committee pushed back on Christie’s comments.
Committee member Keith Kopp said that last year’s decision, to maintain a robust ambulance service and increase its full-time staff from two to seven, was “not taken lightly.”
The move brought Lancaster EMS into compliance with state labor laws and improved staffing reliability. Previously, Lancaster EMS relied on over a dozen part-timers to provide around-the-clock coverage and perform transports, and the part-timers were exceeding state-mandated weekly caps on hours due to heavy call volume.
Kopp said the approved 2021 department budget was a compromise between high- and low-end proposals of $1 million and $1.8 million.
While Lancaster EMS is no longer a cash cow — it reported a net profit of $314,457 in 2019 — it still delivers a bang for the buck, Kopp said.
“No, they’re not returning six-figures back to the surplus fund balance anymore, but they’re still doing a hell of a job,” he said, adding that the town’s investment in a fully-staffed, reliable EMS service was justified. “I think there were eight or nine calls on Sunday [Jan. 30] alone. If we were on 911 status, you may have had two people on call, and they may or may not have been at the station.”
Two others in attendance, LBC chair Leo Enos and resident John Garrison, characterized Christie’s financial concerns as penny wise and pound foolish.
Enos, a former selectman, said that when he served on the Select Board, “all we cared about [when I was on the Select Board] is that Lancaster EMS came close to breaking even. Even if they lost a couple hundred thousand, that still doesn’t cost the taxpayer a whole lot of money for the quality of service they’re going to get. You go to 9-1-1 service, and you’re going to have people that are on-call. And good luck if you can find people that can show up on time. You might be the one having a heart attack and they won’t show up because nobody’s available. You want to take that chance? I don’t think anyone in this town does.”
Garrison said emergency medical care was a deciding factor when he and his wife relocated from Baltimore, Md. Faced with a choice between death and taxes, he preferred the latter. He said the $50,000 loss in 2021 was simply “the cost to save lives.”
At one point he turned to Christie and asked, “what is your life with? What is your life worth, Rob?”
Christie agreed that speedy, effective EMS service was important, but asked that other options be considered, such as a contracted service like St. Johnsbury-based CALEX Ambulance.
He noted that Lancaster Fire/EMS had requested an additional $277,000 through warrant articles — mostly for the purchase of two ambulances — on top of its proposed $1.4 department budget.
“I’m very hopeful that if I cut my leg off, someone gets to me, but that’s a different argument. We’re talking about, as a taxpayer, do I want to subsidize a business? And I’ve got to tell you, I’m nervous about it because I’m a taxpayer.”
BUDGET PROPOSAL, CAPITAL PURCHASE CONCERNS
The Lancaster Budget Committee presented plans for a $7.3 million operating budget and an additional 24 spending articles totaling $1.3 million at the 2022 budget hearing.
Combined, that represents an 8.6 percent increase in municipal spending over the previous year, with an estimated town tax rate of $10.96 per $1,000 (up 2.6%).
Resident Peter Riviere raised concerns about the warrant articles. He was unhappy that multiple big-ticket items were being proposed at the same time. That included large capital requests of $242,000 for the purchase of two ambulances, $239,000 for the purchase of a new 10-wheel dump truck, $225,000 to rehabilitate a section of sewer line, and $69,000 for an installment payment on a sidewalk plow.
Riviere said the proposed capital purchases were “sobering” and a “shock” to taxpayers. He called for better planning for large capital purchases — either through the creation of a capital improvement plan, increased capital reserve funds, or both.
“If we keep going down this road it’s going to bite us hard in the butt,” he said.
Budget committee members agreed.
Rick Bernier said “we can’t sustain a 50 cent on the dollar increase every year, because no one’s pay goes up like that.”
Tricia Frenette said cost-of-living increases and rising inflation rates should be factored into department budgets and capital reserve funds, in order to avoid massive fluctuations.
“They need to start going up every year,” she said. “We all have to face it as taxpayers that no matter what we do going forward, we’re looking at substantial price increases for everything. There’s nothing that’s going down. And it’s not just a thousand dollars — it’s thousands, tens of thousands.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.