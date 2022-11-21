LITTLETON — Emshika Alberini, a Littleton entrepreneur and the owner of Chang Thai Cafe who is nationally recognized in the restaurant world, has been named the 2022 Raymond S. Burton Business Leader of the Year.

The award was presented Monday during the 30th annual Littleton Area Chamber of Commerce economic development luncheon by Emily Herzig, owner of EH Floral, and Meg Brown, owner of Miss MegaBug.

