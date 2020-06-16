BROWNINGTON — There is a herd of critically endangered French donkeys taking up residence at a new animal rescue on the Hinman Settler Road.
And they have big plans.
The five female Poitou donkeys are traveling to the University of Illinois College of Veterinary Medicine on Monday to take part in a breeding trial .
There are only 50-60 of the Poitou donkeys in the United States, and at most 500 in the world, according to the animal rescue group that recently opened a Vermont branch.
They have huge, fuzzy ears fringed in fur, that are as large as 15 inches. They are the size of horses, weighing 700-1,100 pounds, and are both docile and affectionate.
In 1977, there were only 44 of the breed remaining worldwide and efforts to try to save the Poitou have seen that number grow, but they still are only in the 500 range, according to the Northwest Poitou Donkey Institute at the Ebey’s Landing National Wildlife Reserve on Whidbey Island, Wash.
Sue Arnold, who founded an animal rescue nonprofit more than 25 years ago in Okeechobee, Fla., which she still operates, was running out of space at her rescue property there, and knew this corner of Vermont because her best friend, Bari Fischer owns the White Caps Campground at Lake Willoughby in Westmore.
She had visited the Northeast Kingdom and loved the area, Arnold said on Tuesday.
Arnold and Fischer were visiting and driving through the countryside in Brownington about two years ago, eating some freshly made doughnuts from one of the popular Amish farm stands in the town, when they saw the “for sale” sign in front of a dilapidated farmhouse and barn.
The 90-acre parcel, with panoramic views at the top of a hill, was perfect for Arnold’s dream of a second rescue site, a northern location for her work. She bought it, then had a home and barn built, using local Amish craftsman, said Fischer.
Arnold oversees the two-state rescue nonprofit that bears her name, Arnold’s Wildlife Rehabilitation Center; the property in Brownington, once the COVID-19 restrictions lift, will be welcoming visitors and donations are appreciated to help fund the animal rescue group’s work.
Volunteers are helping to care for the animals, which include: the five rare Poitou donkeys; a small herd of traditional donkeys; two miniature horses rescued from a petting zoo who arrived with multiple ailments; a horse that had been beaten and serves as surrogate mother for one of the motherless donkeys; a few cats, ducks, chickens and a friendly Dalmatian called Spencer who smiles at visitors, scrunching up his nose in the process.
Initially, Arnold planned to move the donkeys and a few other rescued equines to the Vermont property and have a caretaker oversee the new rescue site, which is called Arnold’s Rescue North, at 2531 Hinman Settler Rd., but that didn’t work out. She has survived her first Northeast Kingdom winter and now plans to stay on here in Vermont.
Trusted staff continue to run her Florida rescue, which features all manner of rescued wildlife including exotic creatures, birds, tortoises, and a butterfly haven with more than 88 free-roaming species.
On a brochure for the Florida rescue site, it’s describes “A non-profit organization dedicated to the rehabilitation and release of Florida wildlife.”
Those animals that can’t be set free after being rehabbed stay on as permanent residents at the refuge, Arnold explained, while showing her Brownington property on Tuesday morning.
Arnold is a federally-licensed wildlife rehabilitate through the USDA and the Fish and Wildlife Department, and her rescue group is a 501 (c) (3), and donations are tax-deductible.
“We don’t get paid for what we do,” said Arnold, saying donations make the work to rehabilitate and care for the animals possible. “We take them in and give them a permanent home.”
She said the new site in Vermont is ideal for the horse and donkey rescue branch of her organization’s work and she’s loving having the new property in the NEK.
“It took us a year to get the buildings up,” she said. All of the donkeys and horses were brought up from Florida, including the first two of the rare Poitou herd, acquired from their owner in the Tampa area, after her husband died and she needed to re-home their animals.
When the donkeys came into the rescue group’s possession, both Arnold and Fischer — who serves on the organization’s board of directors as a volunteer, “had never seen anything like them,” (said Fischer), leading one of the donkeys down the field on Tuesday.
Fischer’s intrigue took off and she began to learn more about the Poitous.
A foundation in Hartland, Vt, begun by the late Debbie Hamilton, called Hamilton’s Rare Breeds, had a herd of the animals, and the woman who has been assisting with the foundation there, Pat Hastings, was looking to disperse the herd. Three of those Poitous recently found their way to Arnold’s Rescue North in Brownington, the women explained.
Initially, Hastings had offered to donate two of the Poitous to the rescue, but she ended up donating three, said Fischer.
Fischer’s research led her to obtaining frozen Poitou semen in the hands of a breeding program in Maryland and she paid for the storage fee to preserve it. She said she continued to reach out about the donkeys and recently made a connection to a vet at the University of Illinois veterinary school who talked with the vet for the Brownington rescue. They discussed a breeding trial using the five Poitou donkeys and the semen which was stored.
The vets involved have connections to Cornell University, which is also interested in the breed, said Arnold and Fischer.
On Monday, the five female Poitous will head out to Illinois, with Fischer accompanying them on the journey.
The hope is that foals will result and they can help to continue the line, and that the sales of the rare donkey offspring to zoos and places they will be well cared for will help to support the rescue group’s efforts by raising funds, explained Arnold.
“The animals will not go to private owners,” explained Arnold.
They are hoping to help preserve the breed and get more of the special, very gentle animals on display to be seen by people. The women have an interest in seeing the Poitous at the Vermont rescue site be used for therapy for people suffering from post traumatic stress disorder, said Fischer whose background is a therapist.
The women said the five donkeys will stay in Illinois for several breeding cycles, and they will be there for about three months. The pregnancy length for the Poitous is about 12-13 months, said Fischer.
According to Fischer, the breed has Roman lineage. They were used to pull cannons during wartime in the Poitou region of France.
They are as large as horses, and the herd at the rescue range in age from 8-15 years.
Their names are: Quiche Lorraine, Sourbelle, Sophie, Babette and Bijou.
“We’re hoping to keep the breed going,” said Arnold.
The organization has a social media page on Facebook through which donations may be made — feed for the animals is always welcome too. Or people can contact Arnold at (802) 754-6804 or via email at rehabber000@gmail.com.
Tax-deductible donations can also be sent to: Arnold’s Wildlife Rehabilitation Center North, 2531 Hinman Settler Road, Brownington, VT 05860.
