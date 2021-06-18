An endurance athlete from Massachusetts, who is raising money and awareness for Alzheimer’s, began his NE6 challenge Friday morning, hiking up and down Mt. Katahdin then pedaling toward his next summit, Mt. Washington.
From Mt. Washington, Brendan Walsh, of Waltham, Mass., will bike, then hike, four more times. In less than six days he intends to hike to the summits of all six New England states while biking from mountain to mountain.
Dubbed the NE6, his route takes him from Mt. Katahdin, Maine, to Mt. Washington, N.H., to Mt. Mansfield, Vt., then Mt. Greylock, Mass., to Bear Mountain, Conn., ending at Jerimoth Hill, R.I. His bike route will include Route 2, passing through several local communities, including St. Johnsbury where he expects to have dinner and West Danville where he plans to sleep.
All together, Walsh will be biking roughly 670 miles during the challenge.
The timing of Walsh’s NE6 coincides with the Alzheimer’s Association Longest Day fundraising challenge on Sunday. It’s the day of the summer solstice, making it the day with the most light.
“On June 20, people from across the world will fight the darkness of Alzheimer’s through a fundraising activity of their choice,” notes a website for The Longest Day, Alzheimer’s Association.
Walsh’s “activity” to raise money goes beyond the one day and Leah Mines, from the Vermont Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, called his a “super cool” challenge through which to draw attention to the Alzheimer’s fight and raise money to combat the disease.
Walsh’s aunt has Alzheimer’s with his cousins serving as her primary caregivers.
As far as anyone knows, no one has attempted such a feat as the NE6, but Walsh is no stranger to significant physical challenges.
In 2017, ‘Bicycle Brendan’ pedaled his bike from Boston to Seattle to raise funds for St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
In the fall of 2019, he bicycled from Madawaska, Maine on the border of Canada to the southernmost point, Key West, Fla. in 11 days, 9 hours and 33 minutes, setting a new Guinness World Record for the Fastest Crossing of America by Bicycle (North to South). It was a fundraiser for The National Alliance on Mental Illness.
On Veteran’s Day 2020 to raise awareness for the National Coalition for Homeless Veterans he cycled from Waltham, Mass. over the summit of Wachusett Mountain, then ran up and over the summit two times and cycled back home in under 7½ hours.
Walsh’s progress on the NE6 can be monitored online at https://bicyclebrendan.maprogress.com/ne6.
As of 5:30 p.m. Friday, Walsh was passing through Guilford, Maine, having traveled more than 90 miles. His initial plan was to make it to Wilton, Maine on the first day before stopping to sleep.
At some point today he’ll make it to Mt. Washington. According to the summit forecast, showers and thunderstorms are possible.
