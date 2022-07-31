BURKE — A highly anticipated athletic event is coming to the Northeast Kingdom and is expected to attract upwards of 2,500 participants and spectators from all over the globe.
Which should have local business owners licking their chops.
The Enduro World Series will be held at Burke Mountain from August 12-14, with organizers, teams, and riders expected to arrive by Aug. 9. There are 625 competitors slated to take part in the action and 27 teams made up of anywhere from 2-12 riders — all of which are anticipated to be staying locally through the duration of the event.
This is the first time the EWS has been hosted at Burke. In fact, it is the first time it has been held on the East Coast, which only adds to the excitement and anticipation leading up to it. It also provides uncertainty as to what exactly should be expected in terms of local economic impact.
“We are doing our best to communicate what we are planning and preparing for, but quite frankly, we can only guess and do the best we can do to plan for the foreseeable scenarios,” Burke Mountain Director of Guest Experience & Marketing Jessica Sechler said.
What they do know, is that the event will draw a significant number of out-of-staters and that businesses should plan accordingly. This includes stocking up on supplies and product and making sure enough staff is on hand to handle the expected increase of foot traffic.
“Certainly spectators are coming for the race but will they stay all day? We’re not sure,” Sechler said. “So we are building our event schedule to include as much onsite and offsite information as possible.”
The goal being, that Burke and surrounding towns and attractions will be just as much of the fan’s experience as the actual races.
“We have been working with the Northern Forest Center to help us communicate and present everything our community and neighboring towns have to offer,” Sechler said.
This involved developing an introduction to area Chambers of Commerce and providing access to local businesses through the ‘Plan Your Visit’ page on Burke’s website. There are links to nearby attractions, resources, camping and lodging. It provides a detailed description of local events that will be happening during the time of the EWS, including the Food Truck Popup and the Tuesday Night Gravel Ride with Land Animal Adventures, both in St. Johnsbury, the Lyndon Farmer’s Market and Island Pond Hot Summer Nights.
The EWS will be centralized on Burke Mountain and will feature two main event villages; the main event village is at the Burke Mountain Hotel and Mid Burke area while the base event village will be at the Shelburne Base Lodge. While Burke encourages guests to stay at the Burke Mountain Hotel & Conference Center, the hosts are also providing a slew of other potential housing options in Burke, Island Pond, Lyndon and St. J — while encouraging the use of Airbnb and vacation rental homes as additional possibilities.
Restaurants, breweries and biking areas, such as Kingdom Trails and Lamoille Valley Rail Trail, are also being used to entice visiting Enduro fans. Ideally, the NEK can and will be experienced by newcomers and, in return, will act as an integral factor of the EWS experience.
“A successful race means a successful event and the opportunity to potentially welcome back a finals event next year,” Sechler said. “Our goal is to create and retain a user-base that respects our quaint and otherwise quiet community while integrating seamlessly during their visit.”
While Burke is making sure local businesses will be represented and supported, it is important to note that there will be plenty to do at the mountain even after the final racer crosses the finish line.
“Building the event around the race has been an exciting opportunity and one that we are looking forward to sharing with our family, friends and those who simply love the sport,” Sechler said.
After the Saturday and Sunday races, there will be award ceremonies followed by live entertainment into the evening. The main stage area will light up in the early evening after podium awards on both days and will feature DJ Logic and his blend of funk, jazz and hip-hop. There will be many giveaways throughout the weekend, including freebies from Vittoria on the “Vittoria Speedway,” a section of the course that catapults riders down the mountain into the final stage as well as Lawson’s Finest Liquids on site and serving.
“It’s going to be the best party in town and we just can’t wait,” Sechler said. “Burke just has that ‘thing’ about it and this audience will fall in love. We want an incredibly successful race, leaving everyone beaming and feeling the ‘wow, that was great’ factor.”
Sechler says the best way to keep up-to-date is to check out Burke’s website, skiBurke.com/ews, as the event schedule continues to be solidified.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.