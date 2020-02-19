LITTLETON — A month after scores of residents with public safety concerns turned out to a hearing to protest an industrial-scale lithium-ion battery energy storage system (BESS) at the dead end of Foster Hill Road, the company has withdrawn its application.

On Friday, the town received a letter from Earl Duval, attorney representing Enel Green Power North America, which proposed LITUS Energy Storage LLC at 370 Foster Hill Road, who stated the company has withdrawn its application for a variance to build in a rural zone.

