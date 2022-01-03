BURKE HOLLOW— An engineering study done on an intersection considered unsafe where a motorcyclist died last summer suggested improvements that select board members favored during their monthly meeting on Monday.
Nathan Sicard, of Ruggles Engineering Services, visited the intersection where Burke Hollow, Bugbee Crossing, Sugar House Road and Brook Road closely converge with Selectman Joe Allard on Dec. 10. Sicard’s subsequent report was released on Dec. 27 and the select board discussed it on Monday.
The study was prompted by the town’s effort to address safety concerns raised by neighbors at the intersection. The concerns were discussed on Oct. 4, just two months after Brian Robinson, of Marshfield, was killed when his motorcycle traveling from Burke Hollow Road onto Sugar House Road crashed into a manure spreader truck that has just turned onto Sugar House Road from the opposite direction.
Among Sicard’s suggestions for improving safety at the convergence of roads were more signage, slower speeds and better sight-lines.
In terms of improving sight distance, Sicard notes, “The plan includes contacting the adjacent landowner to discuss tree removal and lowering an embankment on the northwest side of Burke Hollow Road for the intersection with Bugbee Crossing Rd.”
His study determined, “Traffic turning south onto Bugbee crossing does not have a clear view to attempt a turn and may cross the road with sight distance of less than 150 feet. Cutting back the slope may allow vehicles to be identified at 250’-300’.”
Bigger changes to the intersection were contemplated in Sicard’s report, which he said “would require a significant investment.” The idea would be to remove the two triangle intersections, which Sicard said would reduce driver error and confusion. The trouble would be the expense and challenge of relocating utility lines anchored to a pole grounded there.
Select board members are poised to move on the suggestions regarding lower speeds, more signage and improving the sight-lines by working with adjacent property owners.
“Let’s work on the things we can do right now,” said Chair Christine Emmons. “It’s good to have movement on that.”
She said that the process of making safety improvements can be done in phases with a more significant effort to alter the intersection part of the second phase in the future.
One of the things that Sicard noted in his report was that while the intersection does have problems it hasn’t been the site of many crashes in the last 10 years.
“Most of the crash data is not located at this intersection,” noted Sicard. “It doesn’t seem that the intersection has a major history of trouble, however as Burke grows, the town may want to consider land acquisition and utility relocations for realignments.”
Allard said Monday evening that traffic will increase in the area once COVID goes away and the recreation-minded visitors return.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.