LITTLETON — The town is submitting another grant application for the engineering and planning of the second phase of Main Street reconstruction, from about the Littleton Diner down to Bridge Street at Meadow Street.
While Littleton received notification last week that it was not awarded a $220,000 RAISE grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation, it is submitting an application for $357,000 in Congressional Discretionary Spending through what is called a CDF grant, Doug Damko, director of the Littleton Department of Public Works, said Friday.
In the meantime, the town will determine the local match so a possible warrant article can be put on the March 2024 town meeting warrant, with the article contingent on any grant being awarded, said Littleton Town Manager Jim Gleason.
Like the RAISE grant, Damko said funding for just the engineering and planning is being applied for and not funding for the construction.
The RAISE grant, though, which focused on Saranac and Meadow streets, didn’t include the Main Street/U.S. Route 302 segment because that particular grant is not eligible for a road with federal funding, and Route 302 has had that federal funding status, he said.
Much of the reconstruction remains focused on the main safety element that involves realigning the intersection at Saranac and Meadow Streets.
“From the get-go, the project always included realigning Saranac Street and bringing it over to Bridge Street and the far end of last phase of river district improvements to eliminate that intersection at Saranac and Meadow and make it a safer situation,” said Damko.
For the second reconstruction phase, the town has enlisted Hoyle Tanner as the engineering firm and Northern Community Investment Corp. as the grant application facilitator.
When the town submitted a grant application to the U.S. Economic Development Administration in 2021, the total project cost, including construction, engineering, the right-of-way realignment and contingency, was $6.3 million, a figure that Damko said didn’t factor in inflationary costs and is likely a bit higher now.
“The goal in funding the planning and engineering first is to get a project that’s shovel-ready,” said Damko. “It’s not really shovel-ready in this case because there’s still rights-of-way that have to be acquired. Probably one of the biggest challenges with the project is realigning Saranac Street and resolving all of the issues with the abutting property owners to accomplish that. Shovel-ready typically means design done and all your rights-of-way are ready and you can pretty much hire a contractor and get to work. In this case, we still have rights-of-way to resolve in the next phase, after planning and engineering work is completed.”
If all goes according to the working timeline, the project would likely not get completed until the late 2020s, because the grants have a 3- to 5-year delivery time on them and the Phase II project entails phases within it, he said.
“It just takes a while and you have to be realistic with these grants and the steps that you have to go through, “said Damko.
After the first phase of Main Street reconstruction, from the Littleton Opera House to the Littleton Diner, was completed in 2010, the second phase has been a town priority and town officials been exploring different grant opportunities.
Ideally, the south-side sidewalks at Main and Meadow streets would be rolled into second-phase reconstruction, but the poor condition of the sidewalks and the fact that it would be at least a few years before the second phase could address them is prompting Littleton DPW to act sooner.
“There’s been a little bit of wait-and-see and hope for the Phase II project and so the town has held off on doing some maintenance there,” said Damko. “This year, with some of our warrant article road improvement funds, we’re looking to take care of the worst sidewalk, which is the one on the south side of the road. We’re looking to do a rebuild. We’re not putting in granite curbing, but we are looking to repave it and get it back to smooth. We’re just trying to keep the sidewalk safe and keep it going until the main project comes through.”
Full second-phase reconstruction will include upgraded underground water and sewer infrastructure, new curbing, expanded sidewalks and pedestrian crossings, upgraded drainage, reconstruction of the roadway, new street lighting, and improved signage and traffic calming measures.
Second-phase reconstruction was originally included in Littleton’s first-phase Main Street reconstruction but was removed to reduce the project budget.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.