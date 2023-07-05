LITTLETON — The town is submitting another grant application for the engineering and planning of the second phase of Main Street reconstruction, from about the Littleton Diner down to Bridge Street at Meadow Street.

While Littleton received notification last week that it was not awarded a $220,000 RAISE grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation, it is submitting an application for $357,000 in Congressional Discretionary Spending through what is called a CDF grant, Doug Damko, director of the Littleton Department of Public Works, said Friday.

