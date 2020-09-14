Engineering Report In For Potential Site For New Elementary School

Littleton residents can soon weigh in on a recently released engineering feasibility report for a Grove Street property that is being looked at as a potential site for a new elementary school. (Image courtesy of Horizons Engineering)

LITTLETON — Residents can soon weigh in on a newly-released engineering report on the feasibility of a Grove Street property that is being offered for donation as a site for a new elementary school.

The report submitted to the school district last week concludes the 17-acre parcel is feasible for a new school, but it would come with an estimated site work construction cost of nearly $3 million.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments