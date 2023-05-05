Enthusiasm Wanes For Independent School Oversight Bill

MONTPELIER — What began as an effort to dismantle publicly-funded private education has become, to some, a token gesture.
H.483 has landed in the Senate Education Committee, where chairman Sen. Brian Campion, D-Bennington, described the watered-down tuition reform bill as a boondoggle.
During a discussion on May 2, he said, “I just don’t see how this makes a difference.”
Touted by supporters as a blow against “exclusionary” independent schools, Campion said H.483 essentially repeats binding anti-discrimination measures already included in two regulations, Act 173 and Rule 2200, which take effect July 1.
Pointing to other pressing issues, Campion criticized the Education Equity Alliance — a coalition of the state school board, superintendent, principal and educator associations — for making the proposed legislation its top priority this year.
“I would much rather be talking about COVID, mental health, teacher salaries, all these kinds of things. And frankly, I think, the people that are leading this charge should also be working on these things,” Campion said, then asking, “This (H.483) is the biggest most important bill for them? This? Given all the other issues we have in this state? Yeah, I’m disappointed. Frankly, really disappointed.”
WAIT AND SEE?
H.483 was drafted after the Supreme Court ruled that states paying private school tuition cannot withhold tuition from religious schools.
Not wanting to send money to parochial schools that may discriminate against LGBTQ+ and other students, lawmakers originally proposed another bill to cut off taxpayer funding to all private schools, religious or not.
Doing so would have posed an existential threat to publicly funded private schools St. Johnsbury Academy, Lyndon Institute, Thaddeus Stevens School, and East Burke School.
Following push-back, lawmakers developed the more moderate H.483 which maintains the current school choice system, with modest changes.
Under H.483, private schools would have to comply with special education and anti-discrimination laws to remain eligible for public funds.
However, interim Secretary of Education Heather Bouchey and a three-member majority of Senate Education Committee members (Campion and Sens. Terry Williams, R-Poultney, and David Weeks, R-Proctor) have been lukewarm about H.483.
Williams described H.483 as “a solution in search of a problem.”
This week Campion and Williams called for the bill to be tabled, to first determine the effectiveness of the Act 173 special education law and Rule 2200 independent school regulations.
Speaking in the minority, committee member Sen. Martine Gulick, D-Burlington, argued H.483 was a step in the right direction.
“This bill is fairly, relatively innocuous,” Gulick said. “I just don’t see where this is going to be that much of a hardship. I don’t think it’s going to cause any of [approved independent schools] to close. I don’t think it’s catastrophic. I think it does achieve some accountability and oversight and it adds to a more equitable landscape.”
Even so, Gulick’s primary stated goals — to redirect Vermont education dollars from private and out-of-state schools to build capacity in the public school system — were stripped from legislation and are not addressed in H.483.
Said Campion to Gulick, “I completely agree most of your kids are in public schools, and I would love to have a conversation about our public schools. But I don’t see [H.483] building capacity.”
The Senate Education Committee did not vote on the bill May 2, because Sen. Weeks was absent.
BACKGROUND ON THE BILL
H.483 was developed over two months by the House Education Committee. It was described by committee Chair Rep. Peter Conlon, D-Cornwall, as a common-sense measure to protect taxpayers.
“It has been a long and thoughtful bill drafting process, the result of which the House Education Committee sees as focusing on several core values when it comes to publicly tuitioned students. Core values that should be attached to every taxpayer dollar that supports our Vermont students’ education,” he said. “Core values such as inclusion, freedom from bias and discrimination in admissions, educating our students close to family home, and responsible and transparent use of taxpayer dollars.”
Under the bill, private schools could not selectively admit publicly tuitioned students or screen taxpayer-funded students through mandatory interviews, entrance exams, campus visits, and academic or financial considerations.
In the event of capacity issues, private schools would choose publicly tuitioned students through a non-discriminatory process, like a lottery.
Also under the bill, independent schools could neither use public dollars to subsidize private tuition, nor charge higher tuition rates for public students.
Independent schools would have to publish state-mandated test scores for all publicly tuitioned students, and provide information to sending districts on a student’s attendance, enrollment, and educational progress.
Private schools would have to comply with the Vermont Public Accommodations and Vermont Fair Employment Act.
H.483 would also establish a moratorium on new independent school approval, until allowed by the state legislature.
The Education Equity Alliance, after initially calling for more robust measures, threw its support behind the bill last month.
EEA spokesperson Sue Ceglowski testified, “H.483 is a step toward ensuring that [independent] schools are held to the same set of standards as Vermont public schools and that Vermonters’ hard-earned tax dollars are used as equitably, transparently, and with as much accountability as possible.”
