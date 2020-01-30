NEWPORT — The Rural Environmental Justice Opportunities Informed by Community Expertise (REJOICE) partners invite the public to attend an evening of conversation about “environmental justice.”

“You are the expert in your experience of the community, and we would love to hear what you have to say,” said Kesha Ram, Senior Fellow with the Center for Whole Communities. “We invite you to come chat with your neighbors about energy bills, mold or lead concerns, transportation, and food access in and around the Northeast Kingdom.”

