ST. JOHNSBURY — Underground gases were collected for testing this week near Catamount Arts as the arts and entertainment organization takes another step toward addressing contaminated air concerns that have driven them from their home base on Eastern Avenue.

A mobile drilling machine operated by remote control was maneuvered along a stretch of land between Federal Street behind Neko Case’s building (former post office) and the Catamount Arts building next door. Drilling was done in several locations by the Platform Environmental Drilling and Remediation Services drill for Stone Environmental field workers to collect samples of underground gas.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments