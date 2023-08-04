ST. JOHNSBURY — Underground gases were collected for testing this week near Catamount Arts as the arts and entertainment organization takes another step toward addressing contaminated air concerns that have driven them from their home base on Eastern Avenue.
A mobile drilling machine operated by remote control was maneuvered along a stretch of land between Federal Street behind Neko Case’s building (former post office) and the Catamount Arts building next door. Drilling was done in several locations by the Platform Environmental Drilling and Remediation Services drill for Stone Environmental field workers to collect samples of underground gas.
“There’s utility lines they’ve targeted between Federal Street and the Catamount Arts building, and they’re testing along those pathways,” said Kimberly Caldwell from the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation.
Catamount Arts Director Jody Fried called the site work a welcome sight.
“It was good for us to see the activity on the lawn this week and the efforts there by Stone,” he said. “They’ve worked really hard on our behalf, making this a real priority.”
The arts organization has been displaced from its headquarters at 115 Eastern Ave. since mid-June after air quality concerns were raised. The air quality study was recommended by Stone Environmental, the company Catamount had tasked with testing the neighboring Octagon buildings as part of due diligence related to a possible real estate transaction. Catamount hopes to purchase the property and convert the area into a “creative campus.”
The study revealed elevated levels of trichloroethylene and tetrachloroethylene, potentially carcinogenic chemicals.
“When there’s contamination in the ground, either in soil or groundwater, those vapors can migrate a distance, and if they travel to nearby buildings, they can get into those buildings through utility lines or just through the foundations, and that’s what can cause indoor air issues,” said Caldwell.
Upon receiving the news on the air quality study, all operations ceased in the Catamount Arts building, and staff relocated to space in the ArtPort in the Green Mountain Mall.
The next step in the process at the time was for Stone Environmental to return and do additional testing and determine the source and pathway of the contaminated gases. That’s what took place this week.
The team bore into the ground in a dozen locations and gathered gas samples that will be analyzed to determine the concentration of chemicals and perhaps indicate the source of the contamination.
“We’re encouraged that there’s action being taken,” said Fried. “Without the data, we can’t fix the problem; this was a really big step this week.”
Caldwell said the testing location follows an underground utility line, and the samples could show a link to the Catamount air contamination and dry cleaning chemicals that entered the ground from Palmer Bros. just up the hill west of the tested property. Tetrachloroethylene was a chemical in dry cleaning solvents.
Caldwell said Palmer Bros. hadn’t been using solvents with that chemical in recent years, but it was a normal part of dry cleaning solvents in the past.
“We’re likely seeing impacts from, you know, decades of use at that location,” she said.
Palmer Bros. maintained operations throughout a months-long process in early 2021 to mitigate chemical contaminants related to dry cleaning solvents that were found in the soil beneath the dry cleaning building at 179 Eastern Ave. The work led to the discovery of an underground tank contributing to high levels of contamination in the soil, said Caldwell.
“A lot of the source material was removed from the alleyway in between the Palmer Brothers building and the adjacent apartment building, as well as beneath the basement of Palmer Brothers,” she said. It was likely related to older infrastructure and not more recent dry cleaning operations, according to Caldwell.
She said the effort now is to determine the extent of the contamination coming from Palmer Bros.
“We’re really looking now to get more data about where the contamination is migrating along utility lines, where it is in groundwater and soil in the broader area,” she said. “If we have more evidence that shows that there’s a connection between (Palmer Bros.) contamination and the Catamount Arts building, we’ll be asking Palmer Brothers to do some work to address the impacts to that building.”
Palmer Bros. owner Frank Rothe in late June decided to close the business, which had been operation in the same location for 110 years.
The gas samples gathered this week will be analyzed in a lab, and a report will be generated from which next steps will be determined. The current testing work is being paid for by the state of Vermont.
“We’re hoping that (the lab report) will give us more information on how the gases are getting into the building and what is the best path forward to addressing those impacts,” said Caldwell.
Fried said he’s looking forward to the test results as a guide to move forward to a time when operations can safely return to the Catamount Arts home. “The goal for everybody is to have us back in our building for the winter,” he said.
The loss of a downtown presence has been a concern that Catamount staff have had since they had to vacate their building. The ArtPort, while spacious and available for immediate occupancy, is miles away from the downtown and doesn’t allow for in-person interaction with the public.
Another downtown option was a need immediately discussed, said Fried.
“As soon as we started to understand what was happening (at the Eastern Avenue property), we also started reaching out to different partners downtown to see how can we maintain a presence with the public,” he said.
They did find a partner in Northern Counties Health Care, which is finishing a full-scale interior redesign at the former Caplan’s Army Store. The redesign created a space for the NCHC express care clinic and a separate storefront for a tenant to lease.
Enter Catamount Arts on a temporary basis until they can return to their home base.
The Railroad Street location will be used as a gallery space and the home of the box office. Artist Philip Herbison will be the first to exhibit at the Railroad Street Catamount Arts location. Catamount may also use the space for artist receptions or other “pop-up” events.
“It’s meant for us to maintain a connection with the public,” Fried said.
Northern Counties Health Care is planning a ribbon-cutting at the building on Thursday. Fried said the Catamount space should be ready for use by then.
“The team is really excited about having a place where they interact with people every day,” he said.
DEC state manager Kimberley Caldwell: 802-461-5857; kimberly.caldwell@vermont.gov
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.