LYNDON — Community members are invited to gather with the Lyndon Planning Commission for the Town Plan 2020 Natural & Historic Resources Workshop on Wednesday, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. It will be in the Lower Level Conference Room of the Municipal Office building.
Also, the planning commission is seeking photographs and original artwork that capture Lyndon’s unique character and community spirit for use in the 2020 Town Plan. Photographs/artwork are being sought to illustrate the following categories: Economic Development, Housing, Energy and Transportation, Health and Recreation, Natural and Historic Resources.
