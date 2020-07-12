LYNDON — A second public hearing by Envision Lyndon 2020, is set for July 29 at 6 p.m. The Select Board will hold this, the second of three public hearings, on the DRAFT Municipal Plan remotely via Zoom.

“We want to hear from you … everyone is welcome!” the board stated while adding that the DRAFT Municipal Plan is available for review online at https://envisionlyndon.org/.

To join by phone, dial 646-876-9923. The meeting ID number is 850 3158 1452, password 271523.

Envision Lyndon is a community planning initiative designed to help Lyndon residents and stakeholders articulate a vision for the Town’s future, identify what works and what could be better, and create a plan to make it happen. Led by the Lyndon Planning Commission, the Envision Lyndon process will culminate with the adoption of a new community-supported Municipal Plan.

The most up to date information is at the Envision Lyndon website.

