LYNDON — A second public hearing by Envision Lyndon 2020, is set for July 29 at 6 p.m. The Select Board will hold this, the second of three public hearings, on the DRAFT Municipal Plan remotely via Zoom.
“We want to hear from you … everyone is welcome!” the board stated while adding that the DRAFT Municipal Plan is available for review online at https://envisionlyndon.org/.
To join by phone, dial 646-876-9923. The meeting ID number is 850 3158 1452, password 271523.
Envision Lyndon is a community planning initiative designed to help Lyndon residents and stakeholders articulate a vision for the Town’s future, identify what works and what could be better, and create a plan to make it happen. Led by the Lyndon Planning Commission, the Envision Lyndon process will culminate with the adoption of a new community-supported Municipal Plan.
The most up to date information is at the Envision Lyndon website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.